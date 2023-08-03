DBR: Thursday, August 3rd, 2023

Women’s Basketball Send Off

Our Lady Bears are headed off on their foreign tour! Get to the Ferrell Center this morning to send them off!

Calling all Baylor Family!



Come help send off the team Thursday morning as they travel to Italy and Greece for their 2023 Foreign Tour! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/ZITCFpSTFY — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) July 31, 2023

Are You Ready For It?

LESS THAN ONE MONTH UNTIL BAYLOR BEARS ARE PLAYING FOOTBALL!

More Big 12 Additions?

Colorado was the latest addition to the Big 12, bringing the total teams to 13 beginning in the 2024 school year. Since Taylor Swift isn’t the commissioner, I highly doubt the Big 12 stays at 13 teams. Who’s next? I’m not sure, but hopefully Brett McMurphy is paid per tweet, because the dude is putting in WORK with realignment talk.

Bear of the Day

Indy and Belle are the CUTEST EVER I AM STILL OBSESSED. Everyone change your lock screens. Immediately. Right now.