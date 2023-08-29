 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Tuesday, August 29th, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new

Volleyball At #16 in AVCA Poll After Week 1

Despite two losses last week, Baylor remained in the Top 20 in the first AVCA Poll of the season. Other Big 12 teams in the Top 25 this week are Texas (#7), BYU (#9), Houston (#13), and Kansas (#23).

GAME WEEK!!

THIS SATURDAY we get to watch our Bears take the field for Week 1 of college football! Yesterday the depth chart was released, so check that out as well as Cody’s analysis of the chart.

Bear of the Day

Have a great day!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...