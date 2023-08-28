DBR: Monday, August 28th, 2023

HAPPY HOME OPENER WEEK EVERYBODY!!! Soccer, volleyball, AND football all have games at home this week, get hype!!
That feeling you get when you realize @BUFootball, @BaylorVBall and @BaylorFutbol all compete at home this week ‼️‼️#SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/LvX2XdkYgQ— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 27, 2023
Soccer Ties in Big Game Last Saturday
The Bears tied 1-1 against Texas A&M on Saturday. There were nearly 7,000 fans in attendance, one of the largest regular-season crowds in NCAA soccer history. Not a bad start for the season!
LETS GOOOO#SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/6oUxTPRh9Z— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 27, 2023
Volleyball Drops Two Game in Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge
Baylor volleyball had their work cut out for them last week, starting off the season with two Top 10 matchups. The Bears lost to #2 Wisconsin (1-3) and #7 Minnesota (0-3).
Highlights #SicEm pic.twitter.com/j76iEvfKKE— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 26, 2023
Freshman outside hitter Kyndal Stowers was named to the All-Tournament Team for her performance this weekend!
Congrats to freshman @KyndalStowers on making the All-Tournament Team for this year's Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge! The Denton product had a total of 24 kills on the weekend #SicEm pic.twitter.com/QQGkDktxhf— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 27, 2023
Bears Were Met!
Saturday was a full day of activities in Waco, from meeting the new cubs to meeting the athletes.
Welcome home, Indy & Belle!— Baylor University (@Baylor) August 26, 2023
A HUGE Baylor turnout greeted Baylor's new live bears at the @BUBearHabitat as they made their formal debut at today's "Meet the Cubs" event. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/HfFIFgpMd4
Bears out in full force‼️— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 26, 2023
Thanks for coming to Meet the Bears - see you back at McLane next Saturday #SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/dWtBF87Q9g
Have a great day y’all! Only five sleeps until BAYLOR FOOTBALL!
