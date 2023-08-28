 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Monday, August 28th, 2023

SPORTS ARE BACK BABY

By JennaP23
/ new
Baylor Athletics

HAPPY HOME OPENER WEEK EVERYBODY!!! Soccer, volleyball, AND football all have games at home this week, get hype!!

Soccer Ties in Big Game Last Saturday

The Bears tied 1-1 against Texas A&M on Saturday. There were nearly 7,000 fans in attendance, one of the largest regular-season crowds in NCAA soccer history. Not a bad start for the season!

Volleyball Drops Two Game in Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge

Baylor volleyball had their work cut out for them last week, starting off the season with two Top 10 matchups. The Bears lost to #2 Wisconsin (1-3) and #7 Minnesota (0-3).

Freshman outside hitter Kyndal Stowers was named to the All-Tournament Team for her performance this weekend!

Bears Were Met!

Saturday was a full day of activities in Waco, from meeting the new cubs to meeting the athletes.

Have a great day y’all! Only five sleeps until BAYLOR FOOTBALL!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...