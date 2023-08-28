DBR: Monday, August 28th, 2023

HAPPY HOME OPENER WEEK EVERYBODY!!! Soccer, volleyball, AND football all have games at home this week, get hype!!

Soccer Ties in Big Game Last Saturday

The Bears tied 1-1 against Texas A&M on Saturday. There were nearly 7,000 fans in attendance, one of the largest regular-season crowds in NCAA soccer history. Not a bad start for the season!

Volleyball Drops Two Game in Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge

Baylor volleyball had their work cut out for them last week, starting off the season with two Top 10 matchups. The Bears lost to #2 Wisconsin (1-3) and #7 Minnesota (0-3).

Freshman outside hitter Kyndal Stowers was named to the All-Tournament Team for her performance this weekend!

Congrats to freshman @KyndalStowers on making the All-Tournament Team for this year's Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge! The Denton product had a total of 24 kills on the weekend #SicEm pic.twitter.com/QQGkDktxhf — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 27, 2023

Bears Were Met!

Saturday was a full day of activities in Waco, from meeting the new cubs to meeting the athletes.

Welcome home, Indy & Belle!



A HUGE Baylor turnout greeted Baylor's new live bears at the @BUBearHabitat as they made their formal debut at today's "Meet the Cubs" event. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/HfFIFgpMd4 — Baylor University (@Baylor) August 26, 2023

Bears out in full force‼️



Thanks for coming to Meet the Bears - see you back at McLane next Saturday #SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/dWtBF87Q9g — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 26, 2023

Have a great day y’all! Only five sleeps until BAYLOR FOOTBALL!