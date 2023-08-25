DBR: Friday, August 25th, 2023

Volleyball Tournament Starts TODAY!

The Lady Bears have their work cut out for them this weekend in Minnesota. They’ll face #2 Wisconsin today at 4:30 and then take on #7 Minnesota tomorrow at 7:00.

Made Maturi ours for a few hours. Practice✅#SicEm pic.twitter.com/J5hxwc1LA5 — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 25, 2023

Meet the Bears This Weekend!

There are LOTS OF BEARS for you to meet this weekend! Starting off at the Bear Habitat, meet our newest cubs from 10-12.

Spend your Saturday with the Bears!



First, "Meet the Cubs" at Indy & Belle's welcome home party!



Then, "Meet the Bears" at @BaylorAthletics' annual student-athlete autograph event!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/TIzVZM6NfT — Baylor University (@Baylor) August 24, 2023

Then head over to McLane Stadium to meet the athletes from all the different Baylor Athletics teams. Here’s a map of where to find everyone!

We've got a full slate of activities, autographs and opportunities waiting at Meet The Bears



Get ready: https://t.co/c2AUtqTO8s#SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/NM0WNuy7G0 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 24, 2023

Soccer and volleyball are out of town on Saturday, BUT they have a heck of a deal for anyone that stops by their tables: signed posters and FREE TICKETS to their home openers!

Our @BaylorFutbol and @BaylorVBall teams may be competing on the road during Saturday’s Meet The Bears, but they are leaving a few gifts behind for the #BaylorFamily!



Stop by their team tables for signed, exclusive posters plus tickets to their home openers (while supplies… pic.twitter.com/uFQzxG2Lsb — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 24, 2023

Golden Arm?

Blake Shapen has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. Big potential for Shapen this season, it’ll be interesting to see how he performs.

Bear of the Day

Play time pic.twitter.com/Nmvlwltq0b — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 20, 2023

Happy Friday!! Have a great weekend y’all!