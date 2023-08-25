 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, August 25th, 2023

By JennaP23
Baylor Athletics

Volleyball Tournament Starts TODAY!

The Lady Bears have their work cut out for them this weekend in Minnesota. They’ll face #2 Wisconsin today at 4:30 and then take on #7 Minnesota tomorrow at 7:00.

Meet the Bears This Weekend!

There are LOTS OF BEARS for you to meet this weekend! Starting off at the Bear Habitat, meet our newest cubs from 10-12.

Then head over to McLane Stadium to meet the athletes from all the different Baylor Athletics teams. Here’s a map of where to find everyone!

Soccer and volleyball are out of town on Saturday, BUT they have a heck of a deal for anyone that stops by their tables: signed posters and FREE TICKETS to their home openers!

Golden Arm?

Blake Shapen has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. Big potential for Shapen this season, it’ll be interesting to see how he performs.

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday!! Have a great weekend y’all!

