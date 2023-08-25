DBR: Friday, August 25th, 2023

Volleyball Tournament Starts TODAY!
The Lady Bears have their work cut out for them this weekend in Minnesota. They’ll face #2 Wisconsin today at 4:30 and then take on #7 Minnesota tomorrow at 7:00.
Made Maturi ours for a few hours. Practice✅#SicEm pic.twitter.com/J5hxwc1LA5— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 25, 2023
Meet the Bears This Weekend!
There are LOTS OF BEARS for you to meet this weekend! Starting off at the Bear Habitat, meet our newest cubs from 10-12.
Spend your Saturday with the Bears!— Baylor University (@Baylor) August 24, 2023
First, "Meet the Cubs" at Indy & Belle's welcome home party!
Then, "Meet the Bears" at @BaylorAthletics' annual student-athlete autograph event!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/TIzVZM6NfT
Then head over to McLane Stadium to meet the athletes from all the different Baylor Athletics teams. Here’s a map of where to find everyone!
We've got a full slate of activities, autographs and opportunities waiting at Meet The Bears— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 24, 2023
Get ready: https://t.co/c2AUtqTO8s#SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/NM0WNuy7G0
Soccer and volleyball are out of town on Saturday, BUT they have a heck of a deal for anyone that stops by their tables: signed posters and FREE TICKETS to their home openers!
Our @BaylorFutbol and @BaylorVBall teams may be competing on the road during Saturday’s Meet The Bears, but they are leaving a few gifts behind for the #BaylorFamily!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 24, 2023
Stop by their team tables for signed, exclusive posters plus tickets to their home openers (while supplies… pic.twitter.com/uFQzxG2Lsb
Golden Arm?
Blake Shapen has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. Big potential for Shapen this season, it’ll be interesting to see how he performs.
@BShapen has been named to the Johnny Unitas @GoldenArmAward Watch List#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/tVI4tbqnLb— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 23, 2023
Bear of the Day
Play time pic.twitter.com/Nmvlwltq0b— why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 20, 2023
Happy Friday!! Have a great weekend y’all!
