DBR: Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023

New Baylor Merch Dropping TODAY at Noon!
Do you have enough Baylor gear? If you’re being honest, the answer is probably yes, BUT do not let that stop you from checking out the new “This is Bear Country” Baylor Game Day Collection!
Can't wait to see our #BaylorFamily showing spirit with this collection— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 22, 2023
Women’s Tennis Promotes New Assistant Coach
Patricia Martins has been promoted to Assistant Coach for women’s tennis! Martins has previously served as the volunteer assistant coach for the Lady Bears.
. @PMartins_WT has been elevated to an assistant coach on our staff— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) August 22, 2023
Volleyball Season Loading. . .
The Lady Bears are back in action in TWO DAYS! They’ll kick off the regular season with a tournament this weekend.
Bears geared up to go for real pic.twitter.com/zVP81ldFxG— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 22, 2023
Championship Tennis Coming to Waco
The NCAA has announced that Waco, Texas is going to be hosting both Individual and Team championships for the 2024-2025 athletic year. November 2024 will bring the Individual Championship, followed by the Team Championship in May 2025.
.@NCAATennis champions will be crowned in Waco next year!— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) August 22, 2023
NCAA Individual Championships- Nov. 19-24, 2024
NCAA Team Championships- May 15-24, 2025
Bears of the Day
August 22, 2023
