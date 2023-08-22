DBR: Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023

First Day of School Recap

Yesterday was the first day of classes for Baylor students! Here’s a look at some first day pics from Baylor student-athletes.

Happy first day of classes from your favorite Bears! Can’t wait to see all you accomplish this fall in the classroom & beyond #PreparingChampionsForLife pic.twitter.com/mEm6dgsZ6A — Baylor SACE (@BaylorSACE) August 21, 2023

Bears For Life

The Vikings and Titans faced off in NFL Preseason, which meant a little Baylor reunion for some Baylor alumni. You love to see it.

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bears of the Day are Indy and Belle of course! They looked so cute for their first day of school.

Happy first day of school!!!! pic.twitter.com/2HODlFRtv3 — Baylor Bear Habitat (@bubearhabitat) August 21, 2023

And here’s a bonus pic sister pic from the first day! My little sister, Julia, is starting her junior year at Baylor and I’m in year 1 of seminary at Truett. Sic ‘em forever.

Happy Tuesday everybody!!