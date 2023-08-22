 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023

Lots of Bears

By JennaP23
/ new
Baylor Athletics

First Day of School Recap

Yesterday was the first day of classes for Baylor students! Here’s a look at some first day pics from Baylor student-athletes.

Bears For Life

The Vikings and Titans faced off in NFL Preseason, which meant a little Baylor reunion for some Baylor alumni. You love to see it.

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bears of the Day are Indy and Belle of course! They looked so cute for their first day of school.

And here’s a bonus pic sister pic from the first day! My little sister, Julia, is starting her junior year at Baylor and I’m in year 1 of seminary at Truett. Sic ‘em forever.

Happy Tuesday everybody!!

