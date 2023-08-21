DBR: Monday, August 21st, 2023

First Day of School!

Today is the first day of classes for Baylor students! The Student Athlete Center for Excellence threw a welcome back bash for Baylor athletes to celebrate Day 1.

Kicked off the new academic year with a Welcome Back Carnival



Have a great first day of class, Bears! pic.twitter.com/nLyy6b67JI — Baylor SACE (@BaylorSACE) August 20, 2023

Volleyball Wins Exhibition Game

The Bears took care of business in College Station on Saturday, pulling out a win over the Aggies!

THAT'S THE MATCH! Couldn't have been more down to the wire if we had a pair of wire cutters. BEARS WIN!



S4 | BU 27, TAMU 25 (BU 3-1)#SicEm pic.twitter.com/yR3QfFnknY — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 19, 2023

Soccer Goes 1-1 in Preseason Matches

Soccer is continuing to put in work to prepare for the upcoming season. They beat Oregon 2-0 last Thursday and lost a close one against Nebraska yesterday, losing 2-1.

Scholar-Athlete Alert

Miska Kadlecova was named Big 12 Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year!

of the best in the classroom!



Miska is the Big 12 Women's Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year



️ https://t.co/EcOYFvAq5S#SicEm pic.twitter.com/1h4UVvzYXc — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) August 17, 2023

Ride Wit Nelly to AT&T Stadium

The Big 12 announced that Nelly will be performing at halftime of the Big 12 Championship game this December. Even more reason we want Baylor there.

.2.23. Nelly — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 16, 2023

Bears of the Day

Here’s our QUEENS Indy and Belle! They’re in the move-in process this week and are getting acclimated to their new home on campus. Welcome home girls!

Happy Monday y’all! Pray for all the Baylor students as classes start back up today. First Day of School recap coming tomorrow, have a great day y’all!