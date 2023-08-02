DBR: Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023

The Boys Are Back In Town

It was a great sight to see in the Ferrell Center yesterday as Baylor Basketball vets came back to Waco! Lots of familiar and legendary dudes back in town — we love to see it!!

Gabe Hall Earns Watch List Mention

Defensive lineman Gabe Hall has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. The award is given by the Football Writers Association of America to the best defensive player each season.

Soccer Gets Back to Work!

Baylor Soccer wasted no time getting back on the pitch, kicking off their practices yesterday.

