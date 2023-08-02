DBR: Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023

The Boys Are Back In Town
It was a great sight to see in the Ferrell Center yesterday as Baylor Basketball vets came back to Waco! Lots of familiar and legendary dudes back in town — we love to see it!!
It’s a special day at the Ferrell! #BaylorFamily#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/3i6OA0wedf— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) August 1, 2023
Gabe Hall Earns Watch List Mention
Defensive lineman Gabe Hall has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. The award is given by the Football Writers Association of America to the best defensive player each season.
Gabe Hall has been named to the @NagurskiTrophy Watch List— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 1, 2023
Soccer Gets Back to Work!
Baylor Soccer wasted no time getting back on the pitch, kicking off their practices yesterday.
The real work starts now #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/WNxbuLFxwt— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 1, 2023
