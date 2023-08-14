 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, August 14th, 2023

By JennaP23
Baylor Athletics

Men’s Basketball Finishes France Tour

Women’s Basketball Wraps Up Foreign Tour in Santorini

Preseason Smack Down From Siaki Ika

Summer Grads!

Saturday was graduation day for the 2023 Summer Graduates! Congrats to all of the newest Baylor Alumni!

Aijha Blackwell and Dree Edwards celebrated their graduation in GREECE!!

ODB Mailbag

We’re only TWENTY DAYS away from Baylor football’s first game! Drop any questions in the latest edition of mailbag.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is this bear statue in Nice, France! Sic ‘Em all over the world!

Happy Monday everyone! Have a fantastic week!

