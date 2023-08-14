DBR: Monday, August 14th, 2023

Men’s Basketball Finishes France Tour
Underway for our final game in France!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/DbkSg5TKIN— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) August 13, 2023
Women’s Basketball Wraps Up Foreign Tour in Santorini
A perfect end to a perfect trip!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 12, 2023
Until next time.#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/vr2JAx9MqZ
Preseason Smack Down From Siaki Ika
#Browns rookie Siaki Ika was generating pressure last night. Jacoby Brissett can confirm.— Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleBL) August 12, 2023
: Ken Blaze pic.twitter.com/YbdznVjQ0d
Summer Grads!
Saturday was graduation day for the 2023 Summer Graduates! Congrats to all of the newest Baylor Alumni!
Proud of these guys for earning their Baylor degrees this weekend— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) August 12, 2023
Congrats on completing grad school, @AndersonNeedham & @BlakeTyrus! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/3eloDpo9Lc
Aijha Blackwell and Dree Edwards celebrated their graduation in GREECE!!
Just a couple of #BearGrads #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/lJwQe6Twak— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 12, 2023
ODB Mailbag
We’re only TWENTY DAYS away from Baylor football’s first game! Drop any questions in the latest edition of mailbag.
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is this bear statue in Nice, France! Sic ‘Em all over the world!
They have in Nice! pic.twitter.com/SLHqvthF06— Scott Drew (@BUDREW) August 12, 2023
Happy Monday everyone! Have a fantastic week!
