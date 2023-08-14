DBR: Monday, August 14th, 2023

Men’s Basketball Finishes France Tour

Women’s Basketball Wraps Up Foreign Tour in Santorini

Preseason Smack Down From Siaki Ika

#Browns rookie Siaki Ika was generating pressure last night. Jacoby Brissett can confirm.



: Ken Blaze pic.twitter.com/YbdznVjQ0d — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleBL) August 12, 2023

Summer Grads!

Saturday was graduation day for the 2023 Summer Graduates! Congrats to all of the newest Baylor Alumni!

Proud of these guys for earning their Baylor degrees this weekend



Congrats on completing grad school, @AndersonNeedham & @BlakeTyrus! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/3eloDpo9Lc — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) August 12, 2023

Aijha Blackwell and Dree Edwards celebrated their graduation in GREECE!!

ODB Mailbag

We’re only TWENTY DAYS away from Baylor football’s first game! Drop any questions in the latest edition of mailbag.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is this bear statue in Nice, France! Sic ‘Em all over the world!

They have in Nice! pic.twitter.com/SLHqvthF06 — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) August 12, 2023

Happy Monday everyone! Have a fantastic week!