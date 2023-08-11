DBR: Friday, August 11th, 2023

Soccer Finishes Preseason Exhibition Schedule With A Win
The Bears headed to Stephenville for their final preseason exhibition game against Tarleton State last night. They took care of business, winning 4-0.
Score. Celebrate. Smile. Repeat. #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/lEjqMwcZyG— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 11, 2023
Baylor+ Coming Soon
This fall a new streaming platform is going live, this one targeted specifically for Baylor fans. Baylor+ will feature TONS of insider footage, both new and old, of our beloved Bears. Stay tuned for the release of Baylor+ this fall!
Exciting content of our current teams while celebrating beloved Baylor Legends and pivotal moments from our championship history.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 9, 2023
This is @BaylorPlus.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Ar72OBWis4
Throwback Thursday for Coach Nicki
Yesterday was the final game of women’s basketball’s foreign tour, and they were on a familiar court for Coach Nicki Collen.
Today was a bit of a Throwback Thursday for @NickiCollen! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/W6EJIuOOUd— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 10, 2023
The women’s team will be heading home soon after a great trip!
Just a small glimpse of the best fans in the country— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 10, 2023
Thank you for traveling all the way to Europe to support us and join us in this experience!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/Wr0fRLuoaa
Men’s Basketball Tearing It Up in France
Here’s some gorgeous footage from the men’s games in Paris.
!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) August 9, 2023
Whole squad got involved last night!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/yiZiMZBUtk
Yossiana Returns to Waco!
Baylor volleyball legend Yossiana Pressley was back in the Wack to get some practice time with the squad. Always great to see former players come home!
We love seeing you back in the green & gold, Yoss! #SicEm @yossiana22 @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/hTpAnaHJ9l— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 10, 2023
Football Game Themes Announced!
Baylor announced the themes for the eight home football games this season. Go ahead and prepare hearts, minds, and outfits for the GOLD OUT on October 7th!
@BUFootball— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 10, 2023
️ https://t.co/NU5tUzDM9U#SicEm pic.twitter.com/57eBWLnLSi
Richard Reese Lands on Another Watch List
Another watch list for Richard Reese, this time for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the top running back every season.
@RichardReese29 has been named to the @DoakWalkerAward Watch List#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/j2fF1tJQn4— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 9, 2023
Bear of the Day
This is actually a real photo of ODB headquarters. Majestic, I know.
August 10, 2023
Happy Friday!! Have a fantastic weekend!!
Loading comments...