DBR: Friday, August 11th, 2023

Soccer Finishes Preseason Exhibition Schedule With A Win

The Bears headed to Stephenville for their final preseason exhibition game against Tarleton State last night. They took care of business, winning 4-0.

Baylor+ Coming Soon

This fall a new streaming platform is going live, this one targeted specifically for Baylor fans. Baylor+ will feature TONS of insider footage, both new and old, of our beloved Bears. Stay tuned for the release of Baylor+ this fall!

Exciting content of our current teams while celebrating beloved Baylor Legends and pivotal moments from our championship history.



This is @BaylorPlus.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Ar72OBWis4 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 9, 2023

Throwback Thursday for Coach Nicki

Yesterday was the final game of women’s basketball’s foreign tour, and they were on a familiar court for Coach Nicki Collen.

The women’s team will be heading home soon after a great trip!

Just a small glimpse of the best fans in the country



Thank you for traveling all the way to Europe to support us and join us in this experience!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/Wr0fRLuoaa — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 10, 2023

Men’s Basketball Tearing It Up in France

Here’s some gorgeous footage from the men’s games in Paris.

Yossiana Returns to Waco!

Baylor volleyball legend Yossiana Pressley was back in the Wack to get some practice time with the squad. Always great to see former players come home!

Football Game Themes Announced!

Baylor announced the themes for the eight home football games this season. Go ahead and prepare hearts, minds, and outfits for the GOLD OUT on October 7th!

Richard Reese Lands on Another Watch List

Another watch list for Richard Reese, this time for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the top running back every season.

Happy Friday!! Have a fantastic weekend!!