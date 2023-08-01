DBR: Tuesday, August 1st, 2023

Fall Practices Kicking Off!

August is here, which means practices are beginning for fall sports!! Fall is so close I can SMELL IT.

First day of practice for our fall squads this week #SicEm pic.twitter.com/WUivPcqBfF — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) July 31, 2023

HYPE VIDEO!!

If August 1st itself doesn’t get you hyped for football season, this video from @TedVid DEFINITELY will. Check it out!

Colorado to the Big 12

It’s official! Colorado is coming back to the Big 12 conference beginning in the 2024 season.

College athletics is unmatched y’all.



Goodnight and welcome back to our friends in Boulder #SicEm | #Big12 pic.twitter.com/OOShJXWIMN — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) July 28, 2023

WBB Send Off

Thursday morning, head to the Ferrell Center to send off the Lady Bears as they head to Europe for their Foreign Tour!

Calling all Baylor Family!



Come help send off the team Thursday morning as they travel to Italy and Greece for their 2023 Foreign Tour! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/ZITCFpSTFY — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) July 31, 2023

Rich B. Rich Landing on Watch Lists

Richard Reese has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. The award is given to the best player in college football each season.

Bear of the Day

Got to soak up the last few weeks of summer before school starts again #SicEm pic.twitter.com/pWThlv9nuR — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) July 29, 2023

August is here, which means we are SO CLOSE to athletics ramping back up!! Have a great day y’all!