 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Tuesday, August 1st, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new
Baylor Athletics

Fall Practices Kicking Off!

August is here, which means practices are beginning for fall sports!! Fall is so close I can SMELL IT.

HYPE VIDEO!!

If August 1st itself doesn’t get you hyped for football season, this video from @TedVid DEFINITELY will. Check it out!

Colorado to the Big 12

It’s official! Colorado is coming back to the Big 12 conference beginning in the 2024 season.

WBB Send Off

Thursday morning, head to the Ferrell Center to send off the Lady Bears as they head to Europe for their Foreign Tour!

Rich B. Rich Landing on Watch Lists

Richard Reese has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. The award is given to the best player in college football each season.

Bear of the Day

August is here, which means we are SO CLOSE to athletics ramping back up!! Have a great day y’all!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...