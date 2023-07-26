DBR: Wednesday, July 26th, 2023

WBB Open Practice
Basketball season is still a few months away, but you can get your basketball fix this Sunday at the women’s open practice! RSVP to attend the open practice, followed by a free ice cream social in the Ferrell Center.
Beat the heat with us on Sundae— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) July 25, 2023
RSVP by Friday at 9am!
✍️ https://t.co/k9ZTD7gGHt#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/qYwJarwfS7
Big 12 Basketball Schedules
Things are a bit crowded in the Big 12 this year since adding four new teams and playing one more year with the future SEC bottom feeders. Since playing a home-and-home series with everyone is impossible in one basketball season, the Big 12 has announced the schedule matrix for each team.
Check out our #Big12WBB lineup ⛹️♀️— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) July 20, 2023
️ https://t.co/YaI7Xu2EU9#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/11QrEbCf7Y
Big day for 2024 #Big12MBB— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 20, 2023
Poll
How do you feel about the Big 12 basketball schedule this year?
-
30%
I LOVE IT!!
-
40%
Neutral — not the best, not the worst.
-
0%
Already bought plane tickets to Provo!
-
30%
Thankful for two chances to beat Texas as a goodbye gift <3
-
0%
Hate it.
Butler to the Wizards
After a great showing in summer league, former Bear Jared Butler signed a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards on Monday!
Free agent G Jared Butler has agreed on a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Butler has played with Utah and Oklahoma City in his first two NBA seasons.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2023
ODB Mailbag
Football season is quickly approaching, so comment your questions in the latest edition of Mailbag!
Big 12 in NYC!
Coach Scott Drew repped the Bears at the Big 12 Conference Basketball Clinic at Rucker Park in New York City. Coach Drew was joined by other Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball coaches for the youth clinic.
Reppin’ the 12 #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/DBDTfNP8pO— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) July 18, 2023
When the best basketball conference takes on Harlem— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 25, 2023
Big 12 x Rucker pic.twitter.com/qRadBXUBIC
I hope everyone is having a fantastic week! August is SPRINTING towards us, which means the start of practices for fall sports!
