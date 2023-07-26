DBR: Wednesday, July 26th, 2023

WBB Open Practice

Basketball season is still a few months away, but you can get your basketball fix this Sunday at the women’s open practice! RSVP to attend the open practice, followed by a free ice cream social in the Ferrell Center.

Big 12 Basketball Schedules

Things are a bit crowded in the Big 12 this year since adding four new teams and playing one more year with the future SEC bottom feeders. Since playing a home-and-home series with everyone is impossible in one basketball season, the Big 12 has announced the schedule matrix for each team.

Big day for 2024 #Big12MBB — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 20, 2023

Poll How do you feel about the Big 12 basketball schedule this year? I LOVE IT!!

Neutral — not the best, not the worst.

Already bought plane tickets to Provo!

Thankful for two chances to beat Texas as a goodbye gift <3

Hate it. vote view results 30% I LOVE IT!! (3 votes)

40% Neutral — not the best, not the worst. (4 votes)

0% Already bought plane tickets to Provo! (0 votes)

30% Thankful for two chances to beat Texas as a goodbye gift <3 (3 votes)

0% Hate it. (0 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Butler to the Wizards

After a great showing in summer league, former Bear Jared Butler signed a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards on Monday!

Free agent G Jared Butler has agreed on a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Butler has played with Utah and Oklahoma City in his first two NBA seasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2023

ODB Mailbag

Football season is quickly approaching, so comment your questions in the latest edition of Mailbag!

Big 12 in NYC!

Coach Scott Drew repped the Bears at the Big 12 Conference Basketball Clinic at Rucker Park in New York City. Coach Drew was joined by other Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball coaches for the youth clinic.

When the best basketball conference takes on Harlem



Big 12 x Rucker pic.twitter.com/qRadBXUBIC — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 25, 2023

Bear of the Day

if bear not friend, why friend shaped? pic.twitter.com/EOY7eoiU3T — Baylor University (@Baylor) July 24, 2023

I hope everyone is having a fantastic week! August is SPRINTING towards us, which means the start of practices for fall sports!