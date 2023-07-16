 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Sunday, July 16th, 2023

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Big 12 Football Media Days Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Football Media Day!

Last week the entire Big 12 Conference descended upon Arlington, Texas for Big 12 Media Days. The famous Joe Goodman went to get the scoop for ODB. Check out his recap to catch up on everything you need to know!

OurDailyPodcast

The gang for OurDailyPodcast has also blessed us with another episode, talking about Media Day and other fun offseason happenings. Check it out!

The Richard Reese Show is Back!

Season Two of the Richard Reese Show (trademark coming soon) is here, premiering with Reese earning a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team. Can’t wait to see him on the field in a few weeks!

Construction Updates

There’s two big construction projects happening in Waco right now BESIDES the never-ending I-35 project. Here’s some pictures of the Fudge Football Center and Foster Pavilion!

Bear of the Day

Have a great week everyone!

