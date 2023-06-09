DBR: Friday, June 9th, 2023

Earning Hardware in Austin!
With field events already completed, we have a medal coming back to Waco! Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi won bronze in javelin!
Final Qualifiers
Tonight and tomorrow are the finals in the running events. Here’s who to watch for the Bears:
Men’s
- Demar Francis, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Hasani Barr, Dillon Bedell — 4x400 Relay
- Nathaniel Ezekiel — 400 Meter Hurdles
Women’s
- Imaobong Uko, Gontse Morake, Jasmine Gryne, Mariah Ayers — 4x400 Relay
- Mariah Ayers, Imaobong Uko, Bria Bullard, Michaela Francis — 4x100 Relay
All-American Honors for Standout Freshman
Kolby Branch had a stellar freshman season, capping it off by being named to the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team. Congrats Kolby!
Top Recruiting Class Is Waco Bound
Tennis Recruiting Network has ranked women’s tennis recruiting class at #24! Lots of talent is heading to Waco.
WBB Takes a Trip to Dallas
Baylor women took a trip to Dallas to watch some former Lady Bears in the W! Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury were in town taking on Kalani Brown and Odyssey Sims of the Dallas Wings. Kalani Brown had a double-double, with a career high 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Bears got to reunite with BG before the game.
