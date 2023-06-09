DBR: Friday, June 9th, 2023

Earning Hardware in Austin!

With field events already completed, we have a medal coming back to Waco! Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi won bronze in javelin!

ZAZA WINS BRONZE!



Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi puts his second-best throw of the season in the books to hit 257-1 and take third place at the NCAA Championships!#SicEm | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/3rnt2Xg0cu — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 8, 2023

Final Qualifiers

Tonight and tomorrow are the finals in the running events. Here’s who to watch for the Bears:

Men’s

Demar Francis, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Hasani Barr, Dillon Bedell — 4x400 Relay

Nathaniel Ezekiel — 400 Meter Hurdles

Women’s

Imaobong Uko, Gontse Morake, Jasmine Gryne, Mariah Ayers — 4x400 Relay

Mariah Ayers, Imaobong Uko, Bria Bullard, Michaela Francis — 4x100 Relay

A NEW PROGRAM RECORD PUTS THE 4X100 IN THE NATIONAL FINALS ON SATURDAY!!



⏱️ 43.15s#SicEm | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/zkRNFyvApM — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 9, 2023

All-American Honors for Standout Freshman

Kolby Branch had a stellar freshman season, capping it off by being named to the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team. Congrats Kolby!

Top Recruiting Class Is Waco Bound

Tennis Recruiting Network has ranked women’s tennis recruiting class at #24! Lots of talent is heading to Waco.

WBB Takes a Trip to Dallas

Baylor women took a trip to Dallas to watch some former Lady Bears in the W! Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury were in town taking on Kalani Brown and Odyssey Sims of the Dallas Wings. Kalani Brown had a double-double, with a career high 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Bears got to reunite with BG before the game.

