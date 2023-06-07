DBR: Wednesday, June 6th, 2023

NCAA Championships Underway

TODAY is Day 1 of the NCAA Track and Field Championships! This year’s meet is right down the road in Austin, and there’s lots of Bears competing over the next four days. Tonight is semifinal competition for the men, and tomorrow the ladies will take the track. Friday and Saturday will be the finals!

The stage is set & we’re ready to show out in our home state. #SicEm | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/Qnp8VJaj1k — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 6, 2023

Here is a detailed schedule of the events Baylor is competing in. Tune in to ESPN+ to watch!

ITA Awards

The International Tennis Association gave out their yearly awards, and Baylor’s own Christopher Frantzen won the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award! Congrats Christopher!

Both men’s and women’s tennis each received Honorable Mention in Community Service as well.

Servant leaders



We have earned an @ITA_Tennis Community Service Award honorable mention! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Zhf2wGtfvL — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) June 6, 2023

Lady Bears are Back in the Wack

The women’s basketball team is back in Waco for summer workouts! Lots of new faces joining the squad this year, welcome home!!

Bear of the Day

That’s all for now! Be sure to tune in to this week’s track meet, it’s the LAST athletic competition for the 2022-2023 sports year! Sic ‘Em!