DBR: Wednesday, June 6th, 2023

NCAA Championships Underway
TODAY is Day 1 of the NCAA Track and Field Championships! This year’s meet is right down the road in Austin, and there’s lots of Bears competing over the next four days. Tonight is semifinal competition for the men, and tomorrow the ladies will take the track. Friday and Saturday will be the finals!
The stage is set & we’re ready to show out in our home state. #SicEm | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/Qnp8VJaj1k— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 6, 2023
Here is a detailed schedule of the events Baylor is competing in. Tune in to ESPN+ to watch!
We'll just drop this right here— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 1, 2023
https://t.co/Yx8jMOMx64
️ https://t.co/beL4FLrFN5#SicEm | #NCAATF https://t.co/awmswLja4c pic.twitter.com/0FobzF8Otk
ITA Awards
The International Tennis Association gave out their yearly awards, and Baylor’s own Christopher Frantzen won the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award! Congrats Christopher!
& Christopher Frantzen!— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) June 6, 2023
https://t.co/80558GVKyA#SicEm pic.twitter.com/DIGIg9YzIK
Both men’s and women’s tennis each received Honorable Mention in Community Service as well.
Servant leaders— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) June 6, 2023
We have earned an @ITA_Tennis Community Service Award honorable mention! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Zhf2wGtfvL
Lady Bears are Back in the Wack
The women’s basketball team is back in Waco for summer workouts! Lots of new faces joining the squad this year, welcome home!!
The Bears are back in town #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/Sf0zbLhMHO— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) June 5, 2023
Bear of the Day
June 1, 2023
That’s all for now! Be sure to tune in to this week’s track meet, it’s the LAST athletic competition for the 2022-2023 sports year! Sic ‘Em!
Loading comments...