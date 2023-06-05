DBR: Monday, June 5th, 2023

Baylor Lands Big Transfer!!

Toledo guard RayJ Dennis is now a Baylor Bear! Dennis was the MAC Player of the Year last year and will add even more talent to the Baylor guard rotation.

Men’s Basketball Season Opener Set

The Bears are heading back to South Dakota this season, this time facing Auburn in the season opener on November 7th. Mark your calendars!

All-Big 12 Women’s Golf Team Announced

Baylor had three women earn spots on the All-Big 12 Team this season: Rosie Belsham, Sera Hasegawa, and Silje Ohma. Congrats ladies!

KC Lightfoot Sets Pole Vault Record

Former Bear KC Lightfoot broke the American pole vault record, clearing 6.07m! Lightfoot was a stud for Baylor Track & Field, winning the NCAA Indoor Championship in 2021 before deciding to forego his senior year to compete professionally. Congrats KC!

Dynamic Duo in the W

Here’s a fun clip of former Bears NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo doing their thing in the WNBA.

NaLyssa Smith wins the jump and Queen Egbo gets the and one. pic.twitter.com/PkpokDY8Ru — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 4, 2023

Baylor Night at the Rangers Game

Friday night was Baylor Night at Globe Life Field, and Baylor Track’s Dillon Bedell threw out the first pitch, and the Rangers beat the Mariners 2-0. If you’re a Rangers fan, I don’t like you, BUT I will admit the green and gold jerseys they gave away are pretty tough.

Striiiiiiiiiike‼️@DillonAnthony_ got to kick off Baylor Night at the @Rangers with the first pitch! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/BJyTJJLrog — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 3, 2023

Bear of the Day

Here’s our precious cub angels in bluebonnets. They’re so ready to be Texas gals.

Happy Monday everyone! Have a great week!