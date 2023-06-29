DBR: Thursday, June 29th, 2023

Adam Flagler Signs with Thunder
After going undrafted, Adam Flagler signed a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday morning. Congrats Adam!!
National Champion.— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) June 24, 2023
Baylor legend.@adamflagler #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/4KQCSGdMuz
Tennis Names New Associate Head Coach
On Tuesday Izak van der Merwe was named Associate Head Coach for men’s tennis! Van der Merwe has been with the Baylor program since 2019, serving as a volunteer assistant and assistant coach.
Volunteer Assistant ➡️ Assistant ➡️— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) June 27, 2023
Congratulations to @izak1984 for his new promotion to associate head coach!
https://t.co/l57AQELCIC#SicEm pic.twitter.com/BaGiOHwoBa
Grey Hamilton will be joining the staff as the new assistant coach. Hamilton is coming from SMU, where he was a volunteer assistant for three years.
'— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) June 26, 2023
Welcome to Waco, Grey & Gretchen!
>>https://t.co/ipi4DYliAO#SicEm pic.twitter.com/VV384yzt4r
ODB Mailbag — Answered!
You asked and ODB answered. Check out the latest edition of Mailbag!
ODB Mailbag: Answered! https://t.co/lAuFxOQ6ul pic.twitter.com/K6wWeGla26— BNT (@BearNTex) June 23, 2023
Football Mini Plans On Sale
If you don’t have season tickets to Baylor Football but still want in on the action, Baylor just rolled out the mini plans for this season. Lots of good matchups this year, so be sure to get to McLane and cheer on the Bears!
Two new options to return to Bear Country this fall are NOW AVAILABLE! @BUFootball mini plans are on sale now: https://t.co/Znr2u3MXft#SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/423PVsJL89— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) June 26, 2023
Drip or Drown: NBA Draft Edition
Baylor is the only school to have three consecutive Top-16 draft picks in the NBA Draft. Men’s basketball gave us a throwback to the last two years of red carpet looks, plus a pic of Keyonte George from this year’s draft.
3 years, 3 red carpet looks #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/ague1irpIZ— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) June 23, 2023
Without further ado, let’s get into the ratings.
Davion Mitchell
Drip: 6/10
Thoughts: This isn’t my favorite look, but I can’t exactly put my finger on why. I think it’s the pants TBH — if they were dark this would definitely be a higher score.
Jeremy Sochan
Drip: 8.5/10
Thoughts: Jeremy’s suit is a STUNNING color and it complements him well. I also love the necklaces and the turtleneck underneath. Great work from Mr. Sochan.
Keyonte George
Drip: 9/10
Thoughts: Keyonte is ALWAYS dripped out. The suit is pretty busy, but I think he makes it work. Add in the absolute MASS on his wrist and the great hair and this is a solid NBA Draft fit.
Since I believe in democracy, vote in the poll on who is your choice for Best Dressed!
Poll
Who was Best Dressed at their NBA Draft?
-
15%
Davion Mitchell
-
68%
Jeremy Sochan
-
15%
Keyonte George
Bear of the Day
June 26, 2023
Happy Thursday everyone! Hope y’all are having a fantastic week!
Loading comments...