DBR: Thursday, June 29th, 2023

Adam Flagler Signs with Thunder

After going undrafted, Adam Flagler signed a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday morning. Congrats Adam!!

Tennis Names New Associate Head Coach

On Tuesday Izak van der Merwe was named Associate Head Coach for men’s tennis! Van der Merwe has been with the Baylor program since 2019, serving as a volunteer assistant and assistant coach.

Grey Hamilton will be joining the staff as the new assistant coach. Hamilton is coming from SMU, where he was a volunteer assistant for three years.

ODB Mailbag — Answered!

You asked and ODB answered. Check out the latest edition of Mailbag!

Football Mini Plans On Sale

If you don’t have season tickets to Baylor Football but still want in on the action, Baylor just rolled out the mini plans for this season. Lots of good matchups this year, so be sure to get to McLane and cheer on the Bears!

Drip or Drown: NBA Draft Edition

Baylor is the only school to have three consecutive Top-16 draft picks in the NBA Draft. Men’s basketball gave us a throwback to the last two years of red carpet looks, plus a pic of Keyonte George from this year’s draft.

Without further ado, let’s get into the ratings.

Davion Mitchell

Drip: 6/10

Thoughts: This isn’t my favorite look, but I can’t exactly put my finger on why. I think it’s the pants TBH — if they were dark this would definitely be a higher score.

Jeremy Sochan

Drip: 8.5/10

Thoughts: Jeremy’s suit is a STUNNING color and it complements him well. I also love the necklaces and the turtleneck underneath. Great work from Mr. Sochan.

Keyonte George

Drip: 9/10

Thoughts: Keyonte is ALWAYS dripped out. The suit is pretty busy, but I think he makes it work. Add in the absolute MASS on his wrist and the great hair and this is a solid NBA Draft fit.

Since I believe in democracy, vote in the poll on who is your choice for Best Dressed!

Bear of the Day

Happy Thursday everyone! Hope y’all are having a fantastic week!