DBR: Friday, June 23rd, 2023

NBA Draft!!
Keyonte George was drafted at #16 to the Utah Jazz!
Pure emotion #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/LQxyLzObW9— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) June 23, 2023
This is the third consecutive year the Bears have had a first round pick, and we are the only school to have three consecutive picks at #16 or higher!
#JOY pic.twitter.com/9nxWBamb9u— Scott Drew (@BUDREW) June 23, 2023
XFL Bears
Three Bears have been drafted or picked up by XFL teams:
- Jacob Gall — drafted to St. Louis Battlehawks
- Dillon Doyle — undrafted pickup by Seattle Sea Dragons
- Christian Morgan — undrafted pickup by Houston Roughnecks
Waco ➡️ @XFL@Gall_Jacob has been drafted by the @XFLBattlehawks in the 2023 XFL Rookie Draft.#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/LVPpoUbczV— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) June 21, 2023
Bears Come Home
Men’s basketball is putting in work at summer workouts. They had some special guests this week as former Bears Davion Mitchell and Macio Teague were back in Waco playing with the team. You love to see it!
Baylor guards #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/tvlT52vfKM— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) June 16, 2023
New ODB Baby Coming Soon!
Basketball contributor Branden MacKinnon announce he and his wife are expecting a baby girl in November!! Congrats to BMack and his wife, so exciting!!
Wife posted on insta so I’ll take twitter. Baby girl coming in November ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GTu5xUE586— Branden MacKinnon (@Branden_MacK) June 20, 2023
Bear of the Day
Wanna hold paws? pic.twitter.com/h91GTpcnJe— Baylor University (@Baylor) June 16, 2023
Happy Friday y’all! Have a great weekend!
