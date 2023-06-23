DBR: Friday, June 23rd, 2023

NBA Draft!!

Keyonte George was drafted at #16 to the Utah Jazz!

This is the third consecutive year the Bears have had a first round pick, and we are the only school to have three consecutive picks at #16 or higher!

XFL Bears

Three Bears have been drafted or picked up by XFL teams:

Jacob Gall — drafted to St. Louis Battlehawks

Dillon Doyle — undrafted pickup by Seattle Sea Dragons

Christian Morgan — undrafted pickup by Houston Roughnecks

Bears Come Home

Men’s basketball is putting in work at summer workouts. They had some special guests this week as former Bears Davion Mitchell and Macio Teague were back in Waco playing with the team. You love to see it!

New ODB Baby Coming Soon!

Basketball contributor Branden MacKinnon announce he and his wife are expecting a baby girl in November!! Congrats to BMack and his wife, so exciting!!

Wife posted on insta so I’ll take twitter. Baby girl coming in November ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GTu5xUE586 — Branden MacKinnon (@Branden_MacK) June 20, 2023

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday y’all! Have a great weekend!