DBR: Monday, June 12th, 2023

Final Results From Austin

In the final running events, Baylor earned one more medal. Nathaniel Ezekiel earned bronze in the 400 meter hurdles!

ANOTHER BRONZE FOR THE BEARS!



Nathaniel Ezekiel runs a 48.54 in the 400-meter hurdles and finishes 3rd at the NCAA Championships! #SicEm | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/Uh3YLxNayw — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 10, 2023

Besides the medals, Baylor also had plenty of All-Americans, including the men’s and women’s 4x400 relay and the women’s 400 relay.

Have a great week y’all!