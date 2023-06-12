DBR: Monday, June 12th, 2023

Final Results From Austin
In the final running events, Baylor earned one more medal. Nathaniel Ezekiel earned bronze in the 400 meter hurdles!
ANOTHER BRONZE FOR THE BEARS!— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 10, 2023
Nathaniel Ezekiel runs a 48.54 in the 400-meter hurdles and finishes 3rd at the NCAA Championships! #SicEm | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/Uh3YLxNayw
Besides the medals, Baylor also had plenty of All-Americans, including the men’s and women’s 4x400 relay and the women’s 400 relay.
ODB Mailbag — Answered!
Check out what the ODB peeps had to say in the latest Mailbag!
ODB Mailbag: Heading Into Summer Edition - Answered! https://t.co/7lURwqiEFx pic.twitter.com/nV62FQ8pbL— BNT (@BearNTex) June 9, 2023
Texas State Quick-Hitter
It’s never too early to be thinking about football season right? Week One’s quick-hitter is up, so check it out if you’re ready to get into football mode.
2023 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Texas State https://t.co/1GLriXxXkI pic.twitter.com/XoLwGMo5at— ODB (@OurDailyBears) June 9, 2023
Bear of the Day
June 10, 2023
Have a great week y’all!
Loading comments...