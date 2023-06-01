DBR: Thursday, June 1st, 2023

Softball All-American

Infielder Shaylon Govan was named to NFCA’s All-America Second Team! This was Govan’s first season with the Bears after transferring from Stephen F. Austin. Congrats Shaylon!

NBA Draft Updates

Yesterday was the deadline for players to remove themselves for consideration in the NBA Draft. Baylor had two guys that declared while maintaining eligibility: Adam Flagler and Jalen Bridges.

Adam Flagler — Draft

Flagler announced he will remain in the running for the NBA Draft, giving up his last year of eligibility at Baylor. Flagler has been SUCH a legendary player for the Bears. Wishing him the best at the next level!

Jalen Bridges — Baylor or Australia?

West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges hasn’t fully decided what he will be doing next season, but he did pull his name out of consideration for the NBA. We’ll wait and see what he chooses, Baylor or the NBL in Australia. Hopefully Bridges returns to Baylor, I know we would love to have him back for another season.

NEWS: Jalen Bridges will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. Bridges is weighing returning to Baylor along with offers from several Australian NBL teams as part of the "Next Stars" program. pic.twitter.com/FdLNVbkl5t — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 31, 2023

Kickoff Times Announced!!

It’s 93 days until football season kicks off for our Baylor Bears, and yesterday kickoff times for the first three weeks were announced. We’ve been blessed with a 6PM kick on Labor Day weekend against Texas State, then back to reality and early mornings as the Bears play Utah and Long Island at 11AM.

Construction Update

John Morris checked in on construction at the Fudge Football Development Center. Check out how things are progressing!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is this dude with the nice snowy backdrop, because it’s over 90 degrees in Pasadena and I’m wishing I was in the cold right now.

Now that we have kickoff times for three games, I’m already making my tailgate plans for next season. If anyone has a boat and wants to sailgate, let a girl know. . .