DBR: Monday, May 8th, 2023

SOFTBALL SWEEPS TEXAS!

Baylor softball swept #5 Texas this weekend, winning in Austin Friday night, and following up that performance with wins on Saturday and Sunday! No better way to end regular season play!

Series Clinched ✅



No. 21 Baylor locks up the series with a 5-2 win over No. 5 Texas!#NCAASoftball x @BaylorSoftball pic.twitter.com/OCMNv6UTyP — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 7, 2023

Saturday’s game was extra special as the Bears highlighted Autism Awareness with special buttons and pins for fans. Senior outfielder Josie Bower’s brother, Aaron, threw out the first pitch for the special game.

So thankful to have Aaron Bower a part of our team



We love you!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/sYS9Jojx7o — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) May 6, 2023

Sunday was another special day for the Bower family as Josie was honored for senior night!

Women’s Golf Begins Postseason Play

Today is the first day of regionals for women’s golf. Good luck ladies!

Women’s Tennis Falls in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

After a 4-3 first round win against SMU, the Lady Bears lost to Texas A&M in the second round. The team had a great season, and although it didn’t end with a championship, they have plenty to be proud of!

We learned a lot. We grew a lot. We battled all weekend. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/c5hgiLszQN — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) May 6, 2023

Men’s Tennis Loses in First Round of NCAA Tournament

With a challenging first round draw, men’s tennis lost to #18 Florida State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

A big fight from the Bears, but FSU takes the match in Columbia. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/HHs1nhEMLb — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) May 5, 2023

