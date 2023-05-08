DBR: Monday, May 8th, 2023

SOFTBALL SWEEPS TEXAS!
Baylor softball swept #5 Texas this weekend, winning in Austin Friday night, and following up that performance with wins on Saturday and Sunday! No better way to end regular season play!
Series Clinched ✅— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 7, 2023
No. 21 Baylor locks up the series with a 5-2 win over No. 5 Texas!#NCAASoftball x @BaylorSoftball pic.twitter.com/OCMNv6UTyP
Saturday’s game was extra special as the Bears highlighted Autism Awareness with special buttons and pins for fans. Senior outfielder Josie Bower’s brother, Aaron, threw out the first pitch for the special game.
So thankful to have Aaron Bower a part of our team— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) May 6, 2023
We love you!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/sYS9Jojx7o
Sunday was another special day for the Bower family as Josie was honored for senior night!
Join us pregame as we celebrate our senior, @josie_bower #SicEm pic.twitter.com/esX8kNfFh2— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) May 7, 2023
Women’s Golf Begins Postseason Play
Today is the first day of regionals for women’s golf. Good luck ladies!
Postseason on the Palouse! Let’s get after it, s!#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️ pic.twitter.com/Fqp0C3narl— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) May 7, 2023
Women’s Tennis Falls in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
After a 4-3 first round win against SMU, the Lady Bears lost to Texas A&M in the second round. The team had a great season, and although it didn’t end with a championship, they have plenty to be proud of!
We learned a lot. We grew a lot. We battled all weekend. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/c5hgiLszQN— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) May 6, 2023
Men’s Tennis Loses in First Round of NCAA Tournament
With a challenging first round draw, men’s tennis lost to #18 Florida State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
A big fight from the Bears, but FSU takes the match in Columbia. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/HHs1nhEMLb— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) May 5, 2023
ODB Mailbag
It’s been a minutes since we’ve had a mailbag, and so much is going on with Baylor Athletics and offseason things! Drop all your questions in the comments!
ODB Mailbag: It’s Back Edition - Baylor Sports Questions Needed! https://t.co/EtfKvH9NpP pic.twitter.com/oxHqxqVEsW— BNT (@BearNTex) May 7, 2023
Bear of the Day
May 6, 2023
It’s the start of a new week! Have a great day and go kill it!
Loading comments...