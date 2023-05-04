DBR: May 5th, 2023

BASEBALL WINS!
Baylor is back in business with a win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi last night. It was an offensive show as the Bears had 18 hits and three home runs last night. A great win for the Bears!
Wednesday Night W!— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 4, 2023
Bears pound out a season-high 18 hits and tie a season-best with 12 runs in the victory! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/V3MHACgfjm
Yves Missi Reclassifies
We have another addition to the Class of 2023 signees! Big man Yves Missi has reclassified and will be coming to Baylor this fall.
.— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) May 3, 2023
Welcome to the family, @Yves_missi ✍️#SicEm | #CultureofJOY
Caitlin Bickle Working at Camp
Beloved Baylor alumna Caitlin Bickle is putting in work at camp for the Connecticut Suns. Bickle made it through the first round of cuts, and got a visit from Coach Nicki. Good luck Caitlin!
Survived first round of cuts and played so well while I was there! Proud of you @caitlin_bickle Keep being the glue and soaking in the experience! You deserve this! @ConnecticutSun @BaylorWBB pic.twitter.com/uDsbL48qxF— Nicki Collen (@NickiCollen) May 3, 2023
Bear of the Day
oieeeee :3 pic.twitter.com/9YH6hEo1VF— Todo Dia Ursos (@TodoDiaUrsos) May 3, 2023
Have a great day!
