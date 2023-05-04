 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: May 5th, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new

BASEBALL WINS!

Baylor is back in business with a win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi last night. It was an offensive show as the Bears had 18 hits and three home runs last night. A great win for the Bears!

Yves Missi Reclassifies

We have another addition to the Class of 2023 signees! Big man Yves Missi has reclassified and will be coming to Baylor this fall.

Caitlin Bickle Working at Camp

Beloved Baylor alumna Caitlin Bickle is putting in work at camp for the Connecticut Suns. Bickle made it through the first round of cuts, and got a visit from Coach Nicki. Good luck Caitlin!

Bear of the Day

Have a great day!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...