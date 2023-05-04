DBR: May 5th, 2023

BASEBALL WINS!

Baylor is back in business with a win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi last night. It was an offensive show as the Bears had 18 hits and three home runs last night. A great win for the Bears!

Wednesday Night W!



Bears pound out a season-high 18 hits and tie a season-best with 12 runs in the victory! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/V3MHACgfjm — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 4, 2023

Yves Missi Reclassifies

We have another addition to the Class of 2023 signees! Big man Yves Missi has reclassified and will be coming to Baylor this fall.

Caitlin Bickle Working at Camp

Beloved Baylor alumna Caitlin Bickle is putting in work at camp for the Connecticut Suns. Bickle made it through the first round of cuts, and got a visit from Coach Nicki. Good luck Caitlin!

Survived first round of cuts and played so well while I was there! Proud of you @caitlin_bickle Keep being the glue and soaking in the experience! You deserve this! @ConnecticutSun @BaylorWBB pic.twitter.com/uDsbL48qxF — Nicki Collen (@NickiCollen) May 3, 2023

Bear of the Day

Have a great day!