DBR: Wednesday, May 31st, 2023

Johnny Keefer Sets Program Record at Nationals

Men’s golfer Johnny Keefer finished 52nd at NCAA Championships. He shot an 8-over 288, the best 72-hole score in Baylor program history! Congrats Johnny!

Davion Mitchell Gets Even Cooler

Mr. Off Night himself dropped some pictures of the latest addition to his arm sleeve. This upper arm section is an homage to his time at Baylor and has his jersey, the national championship trophy, April 15, JOY, and the natty champs logo. Super cool tattoo, I’m obsessed!!

Baylor Alum Signs With Dallas Wings!

Kalani Brown signed a rest of season contract with the Dallas Wings yesterday! Brown played for Baylor from 2015-2019 before being drafted to the Los Angeles Sparks. She most recently played in the WNBA for the Atlanta Dream under Nicki Collen.

Team USA Volleyball Action

Former Bear Avery Skinner made the Team USA roster for Week 1 of Volleyball Nationals League. Today Team USA takes on Serbia.

ODB Mailbag

Bears of the Day

As evidenced by the Baylor Athletics Week-At-A-Glance, things are slowing up for the summer. Track is the last sport still competing, and they’ll wrap things up next week in Austin! Sic ‘Em!