DBR: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023

Baseball Loses Close Game Against Abilene Christian

The Bears battled against Abilene Christian last night but came up just short, losing 8-9. Tonight they have a chance to bounce back at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

More Bears Headed to the NFL

Grant Miller has signed with the LA Rams as an undrafted free agent, bringing the total number of Bears singing to six.

Softball Ranked #20 in USA Today Poll

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is our very own Judge Lady, who celebrated her graduation yesterday on campus. She’s the best, and I’m so glad to be graduating with such an icon!

Today’s the day!!! My graduation party is come-and-go from 2-4 at the habitat today! There will be snacks, photo-ops and more! Seniors can sign the banner that will hang in the habitat during graduation! pic.twitter.com/4S4D7VAqtt — Judge Lady (@bubearhabitat) May 2, 2023

We’re halfway through the week, have a great day y’all!