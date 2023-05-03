DBR: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023

Baseball Loses Close Game Against Abilene Christian
The Bears battled against Abilene Christian last night but came up just short, losing 8-9. Tonight they have a chance to bounce back at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Tight one doesn't go our way tonight#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/dIXWlz0189— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 3, 2023
More Bears Headed to the NFL
Grant Miller has signed with the LA Rams as an undrafted free agent, bringing the total number of Bears singing to six.
This Bear has horns @grantmiller55 has signed with the @RamsNFL#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/5RTUX8jwn7— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) May 2, 2023
Softball Ranked #20 in USA Today Poll
4️⃣ #Big12SB teams are ranked in this week's USA Today/NFCA Poll— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 2, 2023
1️⃣ @OU_Softball
5️⃣ @TexasSoftball
7️⃣ @CowgirlSB
2️⃣0️⃣ @BaylorSoftball pic.twitter.com/5OSZSseB9L
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is our very own Judge Lady, who celebrated her graduation yesterday on campus. She’s the best, and I’m so glad to be graduating with such an icon!
Today’s the day!!! My graduation party is come-and-go from 2-4 at the habitat today! There will be snacks, photo-ops and more! Seniors can sign the banner that will hang in the habitat during graduation! pic.twitter.com/4S4D7VAqtt— Judge Lady (@bubearhabitat) May 2, 2023
We’re halfway through the week, have a great day y’all!
