DBR: Monday, May 29th, 2023

Track Headed to NCAA Championships
Baylor had a fantastic showing at Regionals the past four days! Here’s a list of all the national qualifiers.
- Women’s 4x400 Relay — Imaobong Uko, Mariah Ayers, Kavia Francis, Gontse Morake
- Men’s 4x400 Relay — Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Dillon Bedell
- 200 Meters — Mariah Ayers, Demar Francis, Kamden Jackson
- Triple Jump — Koi Johnson
- 400 Meter Hurdles — Gontse Morake, Nathaniel Ezekiel
- Women’s 4x100 Relay — Michaela Francois, Imaobong Uko, Bria Bullard, Mariah Ayers
- 400 Meters — Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr
- 10K — Annamaria Kostarellis
That's a wrap from Sacramento!
Nationals will be held in Austin at UT next week!
Women’s Golf All-Americans
Rosie Belsham and Sera Hasegawa both earned spots on Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association Second Team. Congrats ladies!

✅ 1️⃣ of just 5️⃣ teams with multiple representatives on the 1st or 2nd team
✅ The only @Big12Conference Team with multiple players represented on any of the three teams

Big Men On Campus
Our newest Bears have moved in! Men’s basketball’s Miro Little got settled in Waco, as well as the newest class for football. Welcome home boys!
Fresh faces on campus
.@MiroLittle23 in the house
Bear of the Day
Here’s our girls!!
Some beary cute content for your feed.
