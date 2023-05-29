DBR: Monday, May 29th, 2023

Track Headed to NCAA Championships

Baylor had a fantastic showing at Regionals the past four days! Here’s a list of all the national qualifiers.

Women’s 4x400 Relay — Imaobong Uko, Mariah Ayers, Kavia Francis, Gontse Morake

Men’s 4x400 Relay — Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Dillon Bedell

200 Meters — Mariah Ayers, Demar Francis, Kamden Jackson

Triple Jump — Koi Johnson

400 Meter Hurdles — Gontse Morake, Nathaniel Ezekiel

Women’s 4x100 Relay — Michaela Francois, Imaobong Uko, Bria Bullard, Mariah Ayers

400 Meters — Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr

10K — Annamaria Kostarellis

Nationals will be held in Austin at UT next week!

Women’s Golf All-Americans

Rosie Belsham and Sera Hasegawa both earned spots on Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association Second Team. Congrats ladies!





✅ 1️⃣ of just 5️⃣ teams with multiple representatives on the 1st or 2nd team



✅ The only @Big12Conference Team with multiple players represented on any of the three teams



: https://t.co/ipCXnHGzEY#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yovueVkN05 — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) May 26, 2023

Big Men On Campus

Our newest Bears have moved in! Men’s basketball’s Miro Little got settled in Waco, as well as the newest class for football. Welcome home boys!

Bear of the Day

Here’s our girls!!

Some beary cute content for your feed.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/oF2A3cUL3C — Baylor University (@Baylor) May 24, 2023

Happy Monday y’all! I hope everyone has a great Memorial Day!