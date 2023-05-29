 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, May 29th, 2023

By JennaP23
Baylor Athletics

Track Headed to NCAA Championships

Baylor had a fantastic showing at Regionals the past four days! Here’s a list of all the national qualifiers.

  • Women’s 4x400 Relay — Imaobong Uko, Mariah Ayers, Kavia Francis, Gontse Morake
  • Men’s 4x400 Relay — Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Dillon Bedell
  • 200 Meters — Mariah Ayers, Demar Francis, Kamden Jackson
  • Triple Jump — Koi Johnson
  • 400 Meter Hurdles — Gontse Morake, Nathaniel Ezekiel
  • Women’s 4x100 Relay — Michaela Francois, Imaobong Uko, Bria Bullard, Mariah Ayers
  • 400 Meters — Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr
  • 10K — Annamaria Kostarellis

Nationals will be held in Austin at UT next week!

Women’s Golf All-Americans

Rosie Belsham and Sera Hasegawa both earned spots on Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association Second Team. Congrats ladies!

Big Men On Campus

Our newest Bears have moved in! Men’s basketball’s Miro Little got settled in Waco, as well as the newest class for football. Welcome home boys!

Bear of the Day

Here’s our girls!!

Happy Monday y’all! I hope everyone has a great Memorial Day!

