DBR: Friday, May 26th, 2023

Men’s Golf Tees Off for Day One of NCAA Nationals

Today is the first day of Nationals, and the Bears have six athletes competing. Good luck guys!

The Road to Austin Continues. . .

Last night was the first round of NCAA Prelims for the women! So far we have two Bears headed to Austin, Zaza Nnamdi in javelin thrown and Ben Conacher in pole vault. Competition continues this weekend.

! ️



Ben Conacher gets a new PB (17-8½) to punch a ticket to the NCAA National Championships!#SicEm | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/OOob6MdgZZ — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) May 25, 2023

Baylor WBB Recap

Justin Carter wrote a great article recapping Baylor women’s basketball last season and talking about what’s next. Check it out!

Baylor WBB: The State of the Program



We had @DCTBasketball expert @juscarts take a look at the 2022-23 season and what fans can expect moving forward. https://t.co/JNbRrWJ6Nc pic.twitter.com/iXrv2dVpS8 — ODB (@OurDailyBears) May 25, 2023

Bear of the Day

I’m a woman of my word, so here’s a cute pic of our new cub! TBH, I’m not that good at telling them apart when they’re not next to each other, so I’m not sure who exactly this is, but I think it’s Indy! Either way, she’s a cutie!

Happy Friday y’all! Have a great weekend!