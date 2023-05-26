 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, May 26th, 2023

By JennaP23
Men’s Golf Tees Off for Day One of NCAA Nationals

Today is the first day of Nationals, and the Bears have six athletes competing. Good luck guys!

The Road to Austin Continues. . .

Last night was the first round of NCAA Prelims for the women! So far we have two Bears headed to Austin, Zaza Nnamdi in javelin thrown and Ben Conacher in pole vault. Competition continues this weekend.

Baylor WBB Recap

Justin Carter wrote a great article recapping Baylor women’s basketball last season and talking about what’s next. Check it out!

Bear of the Day

I’m a woman of my word, so here’s a cute pic of our new cub! TBH, I’m not that good at telling them apart when they’re not next to each other, so I’m not sure who exactly this is, but I think it’s Indy! Either way, she’s a cutie!

Baylor University

Happy Friday y’all! Have a great weekend!

