DBR: Thursday, May 25th, 2023

The Road to Austin

This week is NCAA Prelims in California. Baylor athletes are working hard to earn their spot at Nationals in Austin. Good luck Bears!

West coast action



We already have a qualifier after Day 1, Zaza Prosper Nnamdi in the Javelin Throw!

! ️



Men’s Tennis Duo Loses in First Round

After delaying a day due to weather, Baylor due Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz lost to an Ohio State matchup in the first round.

All-Big 12 Baseball Honors

Infielder Kolby Branch earned a unanimous selection to the Big 12 All-Freshman team!

Catcher Cortlan Castle also nabbed Honorable Mention.

Baylor Volleyball Helps Team USA in Pan Am Cup

Team USA is off to a great start at the Pan Am Cup, winning their first match against Guatemala 3-0. Two Bears are on the roster: Allie Sczech and Lauren Briseño, as well as assistant coach Joshua Walker.

Bears of the Day

Just a fair warning, the Bears of the Day for the foreseeable future is gonna be Indy and Belle, Baylor’s new cubs. They are the cutest things in the entire world, and I am OBSESSED with them!! Here’s the precious babies with some bluebonnets, nothing is cuter!!

Now that you’ve been blessed with the cutest bears, I hope your Thursday is amazing! Have a great day everyone!