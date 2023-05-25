DBR: Thursday, May 25th, 2023

The Road to Austin
This week is NCAA Prelims in California. Baylor athletes are working hard to earn their spot at Nationals in Austin. Good luck Bears!
West coast action— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) May 24, 2023
Good luck at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds this week, @BaylorTrack #SicEm pic.twitter.com/rGsjUIEoqs
We already have a qualifier after Day 1, Zaza Prosper Nnamdi in the Javelin Throw!
! ️— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) May 24, 2023
Zaza Prosper Nnamdi has a spot in the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a 243-9 throw in the preliminary round!#SicEm | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/tCF6LACIa2
Men’s Tennis Duo Loses in First Round
After delaying a day due to weather, Baylor due Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz lost to an Ohio State matchup in the first round.
Ohio State’s James Trotter and Andrew Lutschaunig take the first round match over Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz, 6-3, 6-4. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/k2F6oDiveW— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) May 24, 2023
All-Big 12 Baseball Honors
Infielder Kolby Branch earned a unanimous selection to the Big 12 All-Freshman team!
, ' @KolbyBranch is a selection to the #Big12BSB All-Freshman Team— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 23, 2023
: https://t.co/vW9hKPf23S#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/sFaNG7LAa2
Catcher Cortlan Castle also nabbed Honorable Mention.
@CastleCort has been voted an All-#Big12BSB honorable mention!— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 23, 2023
: https://t.co/vW9hKPf23S#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/JxTHZOWu1a
Baylor Volleyball Helps Team USA in Pan Am Cup
Team USA is off to a great start at the Pan Am Cup, winning their first match against Guatemala 3-0. Two Bears are on the roster: Allie Sczech and Lauren Briseño, as well as assistant coach Joshua Walker.
Look at these Team USA Volleyballers! @AllieSczech • @JWALKUH27 • @laurenbrisenoo #SicEm @usavolleyball pic.twitter.com/LlUkwwQ6gr— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) May 17, 2023
Bears of the Day
Just a fair warning, the Bears of the Day for the foreseeable future is gonna be Indy and Belle, Baylor’s new cubs. They are the cutest things in the entire world, and I am OBSESSED with them!! Here’s the precious babies with some bluebonnets, nothing is cuter!!
Now that you’ve been blessed with the cutest bears, I hope your Thursday is amazing! Have a great day everyone!
Loading comments...