DBR: Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023

Tennis Nationals Coming Soon. . .

The field of 64 has been announced, and the Bears have earned a spot in the tournament, snagging an at-large bid. Baylor will face Florida State in the first round.





A full look at the teams and matchups for the upcoming NCAA Division I Men's National Tennis Championships! #WeAreCollegeTennis | #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/ojg6SgncVT — ITA (@ITA_Tennis) May 1, 2023

The women ALSO scored an at-large bid and will take on SMU in Round One.

Baseball Looks to Bounce Back Against Abilene Christian

Tonight at 6PM, Baylor hosts Abilene Christian as the Bears look to get back in the win column after a tough series against West Virginia last weekend.

Another Bear to the NFL!

Christian Morgan signed with the Green Bay Packers yesterday, making him the fifth Bear to get signed this offseason!

Bear of the Day

Happy Tuesday!