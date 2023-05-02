DBR: Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023

Tennis Nationals Coming Soon. . .
The field of 64 has been announced, and the Bears have earned a spot in the tournament, snagging an at-large bid. Baylor will face Florida State in the first round.
— ITA (@ITA_Tennis) May 1, 2023
A full look at the teams and matchups for the upcoming NCAA Division I Men's National Tennis Championships! #WeAreCollegeTennis | #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/ojg6SgncVT
The women ALSO scored an at-large bid and will take on SMU in Round One.
The moment #SicEm pic.twitter.com/bEmobtKPlZ— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) May 1, 2023
Baseball Looks to Bounce Back Against Abilene Christian
Tonight at 6PM, Baylor hosts Abilene Christian as the Bears look to get back in the win column after a tough series against West Virginia last weekend.
All set for a couple of midweek matchups!— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 1, 2023
PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/7UxBzNiL6G#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together
Another Bear to the NFL!
Christian Morgan signed with the Green Bay Packers yesterday, making him the fifth Bear to get signed this offseason!
Staying in the @cmorgan_4 is headed to the @packers#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/oLXO7107ru— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) May 1, 2023
Bear of the Day
May 1, 2023
