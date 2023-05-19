DBR: Friday, May 19th, 2023

Women’s Golf Tees Off at Nationals

Today is Round 1 of NCAA Nationals! The women will play this afternoon and Saturday morning as they look to earn a spot in the Quarterfinals.

Fought through the to battle it out in the Valley of the ☀️#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CgBixvPsFa — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) May 18, 2023

Dominika Silvestri Wins NCEA Co-Flat Rider of the Year!!

Dominika Silvestri caps off a season full of spectacular riding with the highest honor possible, Co-Flat Rider of the Year! Silvestri had a Baylor-record 14 Flat wins this season and was also named Big 12 Rider of the Year. Congrats!!

Baseball Opens Their Last Series With A Win!

BEARS WIN!



Grant Golomb leads the way with FIVE scoreless innings out of the 'pen as the Bears roll to victory ✅#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/FUSjmZbBaR — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 19, 2023

Softball Begins Postseason Play

Today at 12PM, Baylor plays Ole Miss in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament. Good luck ladies!

Bringing a lil Texas to Utah #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Y5uDnvFbq3 — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) May 18, 2023

Baylor Blue Bell?!

Dr Pepper Hour has been a Baylor tradition since 1953, where students enjoy Dr Pepper floats every Tuesday afternoon. Blue Bell’s latest flavor, Dr Pepper Float, is reminiscent of this Baylor staple.

Two iconic brands, Blue Bell® and Dr Pepper®, have teamed up to create one delicious ice cream flavor, Dr Pepper Float - our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together w/Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Find it in the half gallon and pint sizes beginning today! pic.twitter.com/Os9vUwkKw1 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) May 18, 2023

I personally won’t get to try it until next week when I’m back in the Blue Bell State, BUT if you’ve already tried it, let me know what you think!

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday y’all! Have a great weekend, and get some Dr Pepper Float Blue Bell if you can.