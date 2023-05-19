 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, May 19th, 2023

By JennaP23
Baylor Athletics

Women’s Golf Tees Off at Nationals

Today is Round 1 of NCAA Nationals! The women will play this afternoon and Saturday morning as they look to earn a spot in the Quarterfinals.

Dominika Silvestri Wins NCEA Co-Flat Rider of the Year!!

Dominika Silvestri caps off a season full of spectacular riding with the highest honor possible, Co-Flat Rider of the Year! Silvestri had a Baylor-record 14 Flat wins this season and was also named Big 12 Rider of the Year. Congrats!!

Baseball Opens Their Last Series With A Win!

Softball Begins Postseason Play

Today at 12PM, Baylor plays Ole Miss in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament. Good luck ladies!

Baylor Blue Bell?!

Dr Pepper Hour has been a Baylor tradition since 1953, where students enjoy Dr Pepper floats every Tuesday afternoon. Blue Bell’s latest flavor, Dr Pepper Float, is reminiscent of this Baylor staple.

I personally won’t get to try it until next week when I’m back in the Blue Bell State, BUT if you’ve already tried it, let me know what you think!

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday y’all! Have a great weekend, and get some Dr Pepper Float Blue Bell if you can.

