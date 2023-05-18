DBR: Thursday, May 18th, 2023

Baseball Wins!
Bears took care of business Tuesday night against Tarleton, winning 4-2 on the road.
The Bears are back in action tonight at 6:30 for Youth Sports Night, where all kids wearing their youth baseball team jersey will receive free admission!
Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth at Regionals
Baylor golf is headed to Nationals after a fourth place finish at Regionals!
More Bears to the NFL
Gavin Holmes is the latest Baylor Bear to make it to the next level, signing with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday!
2023 Conference Volleyball Schedule Announced
The upcoming conference schedule was released Tuesday morning. Conference play for the Bears kicks off September 23rd against new conference mate BYU and finishes at home on November 22nd against Houston.
