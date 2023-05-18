DBR: Thursday, May 18th, 2023

Baseball Wins!

Bears took care of business Tuesday night against Tarleton, winning 4-2 on the road.

BEARS WIN!



Slim spins a gem ️ and G-Brow delivers the big blow in the form of a three-run HR #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/x3128cV2PK — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 17, 2023

The Bears are back in action tonight at 6:30 for Youth Sports Night, where all kids wearing their youth baseball team jersey will receive free admission!

Join us tomorrow for Youth Sports Night at the Ballpark! ⚾️



Kids wearing their youth baseball team jersey will receive admission to the game! ️#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together https://t.co/OIdWbSKmpR pic.twitter.com/SJiA4CwFXh — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 17, 2023

Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth at Regionals

Baylor golf is headed to Nationals after a fourth place finish at Regionals!

The. Bears. Are. .



for the 5️⃣th time in the last 7️⃣ seasons we are headed to the NCAA Championships!#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/ojbim1bckb — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) May 17, 2023

More Bears to the NFL

Gavin Holmes is the latest Baylor Bear to make it to the next level, signing with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday!

2023 Conference Volleyball Schedule Announced

The upcoming conference schedule was released Tuesday morning. Conference play for the Bears kicks off September 23rd against new conference mate BYU and finishes at home on November 22nd against Houston.

Bear of the Day

ele sabe oque você é... pic.twitter.com/qV1sctLSHF — Todo Dia Ursos (@TodoDiaUrsos) May 16, 2023

