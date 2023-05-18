 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, May 18th, 2023

By JennaP23
Baseball Wins!

Bears took care of business Tuesday night against Tarleton, winning 4-2 on the road.

The Bears are back in action tonight at 6:30 for Youth Sports Night, where all kids wearing their youth baseball team jersey will receive free admission!

Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth at Regionals

Baylor golf is headed to Nationals after a fourth place finish at Regionals!

More Bears to the NFL

Gavin Holmes is the latest Baylor Bear to make it to the next level, signing with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday!

2023 Conference Volleyball Schedule Announced

The upcoming conference schedule was released Tuesday morning. Conference play for the Bears kicks off September 23rd against new conference mate BYU and finishes at home on November 22nd against Houston.

Bear of the Day

Happy Thursday everyone!!

