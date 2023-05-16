DBR: Tuesday, May 16th, 2023

Men’s Golf in Fourth Place After Round 1
One round of regionals down, and men’s golf is tied for fourth place. The Bears will get back to work this morning for Round 2!
The Bears start strong in round one of the Morgan Hill Regional!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) May 15, 2023
Baseball Travels to Tarleton for Last Away Game of the Season
Tonight at 6:30, the Bears take on Tarleton. This is the last week of play for Baylor Baseball, and tonight is a chance to start this finale off with a win!
Finish strong— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 15, 2023
Former Baylor Pitcher Makes MLB Debut
Cody Bradford took the mound last night for the Texas Rangers in his MLB debut! Bradford was 2018 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and pitched for the Bears for three seasons. Bradford had three strikeouts in 5 innings.
Welcome to The Show, Cody! #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/ahNvZ6TACR— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 15, 2023
First big-league K! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 16, 2023
Baylor Soccer 2023 Schedule Release
Get excited, it’s soccer time— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) May 15, 2023
