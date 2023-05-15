DBR: Monday, May 15th, 2023

Track & Field Have A Weekend at Big 12 Championships
It was a great weekend at the Big 12 Conference Championships this last weekend. The Bears had lots of top three finishes and PRs!
First Place
- Men’s 4x400 Relay
- Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi — Javelin
Second Place
- Annamaria Kostarellis — 5K
- Ezekiel Nathaniel — 400 meter hurdles
- Women’s 4x100 Relay (Imaobong Uko, Mariah Ayers, Bria Bullard, Michaela Francois)
Third Place
- Kamden Jackson — 200 meters
- Mariah Ayers — 200 meters
- Men’s 4x100 Relay (De’Montray Callis, Kamden Jackson, Dillon Bedell, Matthew Moorer)
One of the best ways to end a day. #SicEm | #Big12TF pic.twitter.com/DgsRdCqTrG— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) May 13, 2023
And some more exciting news — next year Baylor will be hosting the conference championship!
Back at our crib next year #SicEm | @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/0DRblZz1UP— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) May 14, 2023
Postseason Play Begins Today for Men’s Golf
Opening our postseason run in the State tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) May 14, 2023
️: https://t.co/OwWqNuNk7e#SicEm ⛳️ ️
Softball Headed to the Playoffs!
Last night was the Selection Show for the NCAA Tournament, and the Lady Bears earned a spot in the Salt Lake City Regional, where they will take on Ole Miss in the first round.
Stage is set #SicEm pic.twitter.com/6Oi25yKHcm— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) May 14, 2023
2023 GRAD WEEKEND!
Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023 were held on Friday and Saturday! Lots of excitements as the newest Baylor Alumni were celebrated.
Excited to see what the future holds for our newest @Baylor graduates! #SicEm | #BaylorGrad pic.twitter.com/Y7VEFdjOgi— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) May 13, 2023
A special weekend for these guys #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/IxpMg8Qd7y— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) May 13, 2023
Friday was my graduation, which was SO exciting!! Feeling VERY accomplished and happy to be a Baylor Alum.
just three baylor alumni at scruffs nbd pic.twitter.com/cDwgPwUu7g— Jenna (@jenp108) May 14, 2023
And just for a fun throwback, here’s some grad pics from a couple of your favorite ODB contributors.
Here’s BMack and his friend with the coolest grad pic in Baylor history.
And here’s smarty pants Peter at his law school graduation!
With final exams and graduation behind us, it’s officially summer for Baylor students!! Have a great week y’all!
