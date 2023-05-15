DBR: Monday, May 15th, 2023

Track & Field Have A Weekend at Big 12 Championships

It was a great weekend at the Big 12 Conference Championships this last weekend. The Bears had lots of top three finishes and PRs!

First Place

Men’s 4x400 Relay

Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi — Javelin

Second Place

Annamaria Kostarellis — 5K

Ezekiel Nathaniel — 400 meter hurdles

Women’s 4x100 Relay (Imaobong Uko, Mariah Ayers, Bria Bullard, Michaela Francois)

Third Place

Kamden Jackson — 200 meters

Mariah Ayers — 200 meters

Men’s 4x100 Relay (De’Montray Callis, Kamden Jackson, Dillon Bedell, Matthew Moorer)

One of the best ways to end a day. #SicEm | #Big12TF pic.twitter.com/DgsRdCqTrG — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) May 13, 2023

And some more exciting news — next year Baylor will be hosting the conference championship!

Postseason Play Begins Today for Men’s Golf

Opening our postseason run in the State tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT!



️: https://t.co/OwWqNuNk7e#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) May 14, 2023

Softball Headed to the Playoffs!

Last night was the Selection Show for the NCAA Tournament, and the Lady Bears earned a spot in the Salt Lake City Regional, where they will take on Ole Miss in the first round.

2023 GRAD WEEKEND!

Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023 were held on Friday and Saturday! Lots of excitements as the newest Baylor Alumni were celebrated.

Friday was my graduation, which was SO exciting!! Feeling VERY accomplished and happy to be a Baylor Alum.

just three baylor alumni at scruffs nbd pic.twitter.com/cDwgPwUu7g — Jenna (@jenp108) May 14, 2023

And just for a fun throwback, here’s some grad pics from a couple of your favorite ODB contributors.

Here’s BMack and his friend with the coolest grad pic in Baylor history.

And here’s smarty pants Peter at his law school graduation!

With final exams and graduation behind us, it’s officially summer for Baylor students!! Have a great week y’all!