DBR: Monday, May 15th, 2023

Graduation Weekend Edition :’)

By JennaP23
Baylor Athletics

Track & Field Have A Weekend at Big 12 Championships

It was a great weekend at the Big 12 Conference Championships this last weekend. The Bears had lots of top three finishes and PRs!

First Place

  • Men’s 4x400 Relay
  • Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi — Javelin

Second Place

  • Annamaria Kostarellis — 5K
  • Ezekiel Nathaniel — 400 meter hurdles
  • Women’s 4x100 Relay (Imaobong Uko, Mariah Ayers, Bria Bullard, Michaela Francois)

Third Place

  • Kamden Jackson — 200 meters
  • Mariah Ayers — 200 meters
  • Men’s 4x100 Relay (De’Montray Callis, Kamden Jackson, Dillon Bedell, Matthew Moorer)

And some more exciting news — next year Baylor will be hosting the conference championship!

Postseason Play Begins Today for Men’s Golf

Softball Headed to the Playoffs!

Last night was the Selection Show for the NCAA Tournament, and the Lady Bears earned a spot in the Salt Lake City Regional, where they will take on Ole Miss in the first round.

2023 GRAD WEEKEND!

Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023 were held on Friday and Saturday! Lots of excitements as the newest Baylor Alumni were celebrated.

Friday was my graduation, which was SO exciting!! Feeling VERY accomplished and happy to be a Baylor Alum.

And just for a fun throwback, here’s some grad pics from a couple of your favorite ODB contributors.

Here’s BMack and his friend with the coolest grad pic in Baylor history.

And here’s smarty pants Peter at his law school graduation!

With final exams and graduation behind us, it’s officially summer for Baylor students!! Have a great week y’all!

