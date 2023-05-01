DBR: Monday, May 1st, 2023

ACRO & TUMBLING WIN THE NATTY!

Week after week of dominating performances from Baylor acrobatics & tumbling ended with the grand finale this weekend. The Bears took home five individual titles, more than any other team, as well as the overall championship. Winning their EIGHTH consecutive title is the cherry on top of an amazing season from the Lady Bears. Great job!!

COMING HOME WITH MORE HARDWARE! Bears earn FIVE National Championship titles in the Event Finals!



https://t.co/f6ZlXz17e2#SicEm #NCATA23 pic.twitter.com/3ZxJrsNcaC — Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) April 30, 2023

Bears Headed to the NFL

It was NFL Draft weekend, and Siaki Ika was drafted, as well as some players signing as undrafted free agents. Here’s where the former Bears ended up:

#98 Siaki Ika — Cleveland Browns

UDFA Mark Milton — Carolina Panthers

UDFA Connor Galvin — Detroit Lions

UDFA Ben Sims — Minnesota Vikings

Track Takes a Trip to the Boot

Track was in Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Invitational, their last competition before Big 12 Championships next week.

First Place

Hayden Gold — 4000 meter steeplechase

Nathaniel Ezekiel — 400 meter hurdles

Ryan Day — 1500 meters

Second Place

Zaza Prosper Nnamdi — Javelin

Annamaria Kostarellis — 1500 meters

Third Place

Imaobong Uko — 200 meters, 400 meters

All-Big 12 Tennis!

Sophomore Alina Shcherbinina was named to the All-Big 12 Women’s Tennis Singles list!

On the men’s side, Tadeas Paroulek also made All-Big 12 Singles list, and the duo of Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz earned a spot on the First Team Doubles list! Velcz also earned a Second Team Singles honor.

Softball Goes 2-1 in Ames

The Lady Bears struggled on the road this weekend against Iowa State, losing Friday and Sunday but snagging one win on Saturday.

Baseball Gets Swept by WVU

It wasn’t a good weekend on the diamond for baseball either, as they went 0-3 against West Virginia.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Kamryn Kitchens! Kitchens won the Open Tumbling Pass title yesterday with a 9.95/10. Way to go!!

Can y’all believe it’s already May?! Personally, it seems like this year is flying by. This is the last week of class for Baylor students before finals next week! Have a great Monday!