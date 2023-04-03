DBR: Monday, April 3rd, 2023

Women’s Tennis Wins in Fort Worth!

The Lady Bears took care of business at TCU on Sunday, earning a conference win in their 4-2 defeat of the Horned Frogs.

BEARS WIN

BEARS WIN#SicEm pic.twitter.com/DfHFC1qLNW — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) April 2, 2023

Men’s Tennis Earns First Conference Win

In a doubleheader on Saturday, men’s tennis started the day off with a win over UT Rio Grande Valley and kept the momentum going to defeat Texas Tech 5-2!

That's the game! Bears take down Texas Tech 5-2 to begin conference play.



Our next match is a road trip to TCU on Thursday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, 6 p.m.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/o2lbj4yEdJ — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) April 2, 2023

Senior Day Win for Acro & Tumbling!

Baylor defeated #2 Oregon in the final home meet of the season! A great way to send out the seniors, good job ladies!

Softball Goes 2-1 in Series Against Kansas

After losing Friday night, the Bears bounced back on Saturday to beat Kansas twice, taking the series win.

Texas Relays Recap

Last week Baylor sent a group of athletes to the Texas Relays in Austin. Here’s a look at how the Bears finished at one of the top meets of the season:

Second Place

Nathaniel Ezekiel — 400 meter hurdles

Ryan Hodge — 10K

Bria Bullard, Mariah Ayers, Kavia Francis, Imaobong Uko — 4x200 meter relay

Koi Johnson — Long Jump

Zaza Prosper Nnamdi — Javelin

Third Place

Ryan Day — 1 mile

Ryan Day — 5K

New Transfer for Women’s Basketball

On Thursday, 6’3 forward Madison Bartley announced her commitment to Baylor! The Belmont transfer averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds per game this past season and shot 51.3% from the field. Bartley will be a great addition to the Lady Bears!

Baseball Loses Three Games in Kansas

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is tennis senior Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi. Mazzuchi earned his 100th career singles win on Saturday against Texas Tech!!

Have a great week y’all!