DBR: Monday, April 3rd, 2023

Women’s Tennis Wins in Fort Worth!
The Lady Bears took care of business at TCU on Sunday, earning a conference win in their 4-2 defeat of the Horned Frogs.
BEARS WIN— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) April 2, 2023
BEARS WIN#SicEm pic.twitter.com/DfHFC1qLNW
Men’s Tennis Earns First Conference Win
In a doubleheader on Saturday, men’s tennis started the day off with a win over UT Rio Grande Valley and kept the momentum going to defeat Texas Tech 5-2!
That's the game! Bears take down Texas Tech 5-2 to begin conference play.— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) April 2, 2023
Our next match is a road trip to TCU on Thursday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, 6 p.m.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/o2lbj4yEdJ
Senior Day Win for Acro & Tumbling!
Baylor defeated #2 Oregon in the final home meet of the season! A great way to send out the seniors, good job ladies!
Always Bears thank you, seniors!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/q5gV7FE9MB— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) April 2, 2023
Softball Goes 2-1 in Series Against Kansas
After losing Friday night, the Bears bounced back on Saturday to beat Kansas twice, taking the series win.
Took ✌️ today!!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/7ERYQxGhxy— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 1, 2023
Texas Relays Recap
Last week Baylor sent a group of athletes to the Texas Relays in Austin. Here’s a look at how the Bears finished at one of the top meets of the season:
Second Place
- Nathaniel Ezekiel — 400 meter hurdles
- Ryan Hodge — 10K
- Bria Bullard, Mariah Ayers, Kavia Francis, Imaobong Uko — 4x200 meter relay
- Koi Johnson — Long Jump
- Zaza Prosper Nnamdi — Javelin
Third Place
- Ryan Day — 1 mile
- Ryan Day — 5K
#SicEm pic.twitter.com/7cLFep0SER— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) March 31, 2023
New Transfer for Women’s Basketball
On Thursday, 6’3 forward Madison Bartley announced her commitment to Baylor! The Belmont transfer averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds per game this past season and shot 51.3% from the field. Bartley will be a great addition to the Lady Bears!
Committed pic.twitter.com/Qd4RIz0Zqt— Madison Bartley (@MBartley22) March 31, 2023
Baseball Loses Three Games in Kansas
At the corner of Naismith & AFH— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 30, 2023
PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/a6KjWOaHA1#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/ysMn02soQe
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is tennis senior Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi. Mazzuchi earned his 100th career singles win on Saturday against Texas Tech!!
MR. 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/9RA8DDKEYK— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) April 2, 2023
Have a great week y’all!
