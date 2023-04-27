DBR: Thursday, April 27th, 2023

NCATA Quarterfinals
Today at 3:30 Baylor Acro & Tumbling takes on Fairmont State in the Quarterfinals. Good luck ladies!
Ready to roll tomorrow! Quarterfinals incoming⏩— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) April 27, 2023
https://t.co/MH59Y34KLS#SicEm #NCATA23 pic.twitter.com/BoCzuQvorI
Softball Earns a Quick Win Ahead of Tornado Warning
After bumping up the game to try to get ahead of the bad weather, softball won 3-0 after five innings against Texas State.
BEARS WIN!!— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 26, 2023
After a tornado warning, the Bears win since 5 complete innings were played! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Eb8g0WtBsT
Men’s Golf Finishes 6th in Big 12 Championship
The s finish strong on the final day at the @Big12Conference Championship!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) April 26, 2023
: https://t.co/BHT0IDTqAp#SicEm ⛳️ ️♂️
Baylor Sweeps NCATA Awards!
After a stellar regular season, Baylor got a clean sweep of the NCATA awards for the year. Kamryn Kitchens was named Most Outstanding Athlete of the Year, Jordan Gruendler earned Specialist of the Year, and Gianna Cameron is Freshman of the Year. Congrats y’all!
Get out the brooms! @BaylorAcroTumb swept all major NCATA honors today. #SicEm and go win another title this week! pic.twitter.com/vHlE12hCzO— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) April 25, 2023
Baseball Drops Midweek Matchup
Final#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/FwnTzFvmoq— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 25, 2023
NFL Draft
Tonight kicks off the NFL Draft, and there are plenty of Bears looking to hear their name called and move on to the next level.
One day away ⏳#SicEm | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dFdO60OqbU— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) April 27, 2023
Bear of the Day
April 23, 2023
Have a great day!
