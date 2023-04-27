 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Thursday, April 27th, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new

NCATA Quarterfinals

Today at 3:30 Baylor Acro & Tumbling takes on Fairmont State in the Quarterfinals. Good luck ladies!

Softball Earns a Quick Win Ahead of Tornado Warning

After bumping up the game to try to get ahead of the bad weather, softball won 3-0 after five innings against Texas State.

Men’s Golf Finishes 6th in Big 12 Championship

Baylor Sweeps NCATA Awards!

After a stellar regular season, Baylor got a clean sweep of the NCATA awards for the year. Kamryn Kitchens was named Most Outstanding Athlete of the Year, Jordan Gruendler earned Specialist of the Year, and Gianna Cameron is Freshman of the Year. Congrats y’all!

Baseball Drops Midweek Matchup

NFL Draft

Tonight kicks off the NFL Draft, and there are plenty of Bears looking to hear their name called and move on to the next level.

Bear of the Day

Have a great day!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...