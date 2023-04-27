DBR: Thursday, April 27th, 2023

NCATA Quarterfinals

Today at 3:30 Baylor Acro & Tumbling takes on Fairmont State in the Quarterfinals. Good luck ladies!

Softball Earns a Quick Win Ahead of Tornado Warning

After bumping up the game to try to get ahead of the bad weather, softball won 3-0 after five innings against Texas State.

BEARS WIN!!



After a tornado warning, the Bears win since 5 complete innings were played! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Eb8g0WtBsT — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 26, 2023

Men’s Golf Finishes 6th in Big 12 Championship

The s finish strong on the final day at the @Big12Conference Championship!



: https://t.co/BHT0IDTqAp#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♂️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) April 26, 2023

Baylor Sweeps NCATA Awards!

After a stellar regular season, Baylor got a clean sweep of the NCATA awards for the year. Kamryn Kitchens was named Most Outstanding Athlete of the Year, Jordan Gruendler earned Specialist of the Year, and Gianna Cameron is Freshman of the Year. Congrats y’all!

Get out the brooms! @BaylorAcroTumb swept all major NCATA honors today. #SicEm and go win another title this week! pic.twitter.com/vHlE12hCzO — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) April 25, 2023

Baseball Drops Midweek Matchup

NFL Draft

Tonight kicks off the NFL Draft, and there are plenty of Bears looking to hear their name called and move on to the next level.

