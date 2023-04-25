DBR: Tuesday, April 24th, 2023

Baseball Back at Home

After a trip to Lubbock over the weekend, Baylor baseball is back home this afternoon at 3:00, hosting Tarleton.

Back home for four games this week, starting tomorrow against Tarleton!



PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/hJc74xoAxl#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 24, 2023

MBB Recruits Finish in ESPN Top 100

ESPN’s final rankings for the class of 2023 are here. Ja’Kobe Walter finished at #8 and Miro Little came in at #37. Can’t wait to get these guys in Waco soon!

Men’s Golf Heads Into Day Two of Big 12 Championships

After one day of play, Baylor is sitting at seventh place. The Bears will look to make up some ground today.

.@DrewWrightson ties a program record with a 65 to lead the Bears into seventh after two rounds at the @Big12Conference Championship!



: https://t.co/ed3RQ6dnTx#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) April 25, 2023

NCATA Honors for Acro & Tumbling

Baylor boasts four NCATA All-Americans: Bayley Humphrey, Riley Chimwala, Emily Tobin, and Kamryn Kitchens. Congrats ladies!

The Bears also had 25 members on the Academic Honor Roll.

Bear of the Day