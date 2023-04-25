DBR: Tuesday, April 24th, 2023

Baseball Back at Home
After a trip to Lubbock over the weekend, Baylor baseball is back home this afternoon at 3:00, hosting Tarleton.
Back home for four games this week, starting tomorrow against Tarleton!— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 24, 2023
PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/hJc74xoAxl#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together
MBB Recruits Finish in ESPN Top 100
ESPN’s final rankings for the class of 2023 are here. Ja’Kobe Walter finished at #8 and Miro Little came in at #37. Can’t wait to get these guys in Waco soon!
Congrats to our guys on strong finishes in the 2023 @espn Top 100!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) April 25, 2023
@JaKobeWalter1
@MiroLittle23
Men’s Golf Heads Into Day Two of Big 12 Championships
After one day of play, Baylor is sitting at seventh place. The Bears will look to make up some ground today.
.@DrewWrightson ties a program record with a 65 to lead the Bears into seventh after two rounds at the @Big12Conference Championship!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) April 25, 2023
: https://t.co/ed3RQ6dnTx
NCATA Honors for Acro & Tumbling
Baylor boasts four NCATA All-Americans: Bayley Humphrey, Riley Chimwala, Emily Tobin, and Kamryn Kitchens. Congrats ladies!
ELITE— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) April 24, 2023
2x All-Americans @____bayley____ & @kam_kitchens
3x All-Americans @rileyyykat & @emilytobin1
The Bears also had 25 members on the Academic Honor Roll.
A whopping 2️⃣5️⃣ NCATA Honor Roll members! #SicEm #NCATA23 pic.twitter.com/CpPtKa1Gsi— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) April 24, 2023
Bear of the Day
