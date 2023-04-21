DBR: Friday, April 21st, 2023

Tennis Big 12 Championships
Women’s
The Lady Bears have a win under their belt in Round 1 of Big 12 Championships. They’ll keep the momentum going today at 12PM against Oklahoma.
Baylor advances!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/lDbBi9FSi0— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) April 20, 2023
Men’s
In just one hour men’s tennis will take the court for the first round of Big 12 Championships. The Bears will take on Kansas at 9AM.
See y'all bright & early #SicEm pic.twitter.com/ZKLBW95dKG— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) April 20, 2023
Championship Weekend Continues
Our tennis teams aren’t the only ones competing for a Big 12 title this weekend. Women’s golf is in Dallas ready to compete
Whole squad, !#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️ pic.twitter.com/XGm04Qz3ZP— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) April 20, 2023
Bears Hit the Track in Waco
Today and tomorrow, Baylor will be hosting the Michael Johnson Invitational. Here’s the schedule of events!
!— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) April 20, 2023
️ https://t.co/m6sfapvM8b#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ed2DLDzC8o
Softball Hosts Oklahoma
It’s a BIG weekend for Baylor softball as they host #1 Oklahoma this weekend at Getterman Stadium. Baylor beat Oklahoma during nonconference, and this is a huge series for the Bears. Get out and support!
Can’t wait to be back at home this weekend #SicEm pic.twitter.com/u3hcpwmnwP— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 19, 2023
Baseball Heads West
Tonight at 6:30 is the first game of Baylor’s series against #13 Texas Tech.
Taking on another top-20 opponent on the road this weekend— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 20, 2023
PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/7ptZ2teUjr#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together
Green vs. Gold Game
Tomorrow is the grand finale of spring football with the Green vs. Gold scrimmage. Get to McLane early for the Alumni BBQ Cookoff and all kinds of fun stuff!
2️ Days Away #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/9864rD8gXw— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) April 20, 2023
It’s a big weekend for Baylor Athletics! There’s lots going on, so get out and support the Bears. Happy Friday!
