DBR: Friday, April 21st, 2023

Tennis Big 12 Championships

Women’s

The Lady Bears have a win under their belt in Round 1 of Big 12 Championships. They’ll keep the momentum going today at 12PM against Oklahoma.

Men’s

In just one hour men’s tennis will take the court for the first round of Big 12 Championships. The Bears will take on Kansas at 9AM.

Championship Weekend Continues

Our tennis teams aren’t the only ones competing for a Big 12 title this weekend. Women’s golf is in Dallas ready to compete

Bears Hit the Track in Waco

Today and tomorrow, Baylor will be hosting the Michael Johnson Invitational. Here’s the schedule of events!

Softball Hosts Oklahoma

It’s a BIG weekend for Baylor softball as they host #1 Oklahoma this weekend at Getterman Stadium. Baylor beat Oklahoma during nonconference, and this is a huge series for the Bears. Get out and support!

Can’t wait to be back at home this weekend #SicEm pic.twitter.com/u3hcpwmnwP — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 19, 2023

Baseball Heads West

Tonight at 6:30 is the first game of Baylor’s series against #13 Texas Tech.

Taking on another top-20 opponent on the road this weekend



PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/7ptZ2teUjr#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 20, 2023

Green vs. Gold Game

Tomorrow is the grand finale of spring football with the Green vs. Gold scrimmage. Get to McLane early for the Alumni BBQ Cookoff and all kinds of fun stuff!

It’s a big weekend for Baylor Athletics! There’s lots going on, so get out and support the Bears. Happy Friday!