DBR: Wednesday, April 19th, 2023

Baseball Wins on the Road
Baseball took care of business at Sam Houston last night, beating the Bearkats 7-6.
ROAD DUB ‼️
Softball Player of the Week
Ana Watson has been named Big 12 Player of the Week! Watson had 12 RBIs last week and a 1.063 batting percentage.
!
Big 12 POW: @ana_watson2
>> https://t.co/ug1ovpTToJ
Baylor Scores in the Transfer Portal
Jayden Nunn announced his commitment to Baylor yesterday. The 6’4 VCU guard is Baylor’s first pickup from the portal this offseason.
#SicEm
Foster Pavilion Progress
Piece by piece, we build another palace on the Brazos.
Outstanding Horse!
Baylor’s own Donny was named NCEA Most Outstanding Horse for Fences.
The BEST boy!
Acro & Tumbling Stay at the Top
No surprise, but it’s official! Baylor has earned the #1 spot in the NCATA Championship Tournament.
And, the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCATA National Championship Tournament ... defending national champion Baylor University! The Bears will open tournament competition against Fairmont State in the quarterfinals.
