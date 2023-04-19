DBR: Wednesday, April 19th, 2023

Baseball Wins on the Road

Baseball took care of business at Sam Houston last night, beating the Bearkats 7-6.

Softball Player of the Week

Ana Watson has been named Big 12 Player of the Week! Watson had 12 RBIs last week and a 1.063 batting percentage.

Baylor Scores in the Transfer Portal

Jayden Nunn announced his commitment to Baylor yesterday. The 6’4 VCU guard is Baylor’s first pickup from the portal this offseason.

Foster Pavilion Progress

Outstanding Horse!

Baylor’s own Donny was named NCEA Most Outstanding Horse for Fences.

Acro & Tumbling Stay at the Top

No surprise, but it’s official! Baylor has earned the #1 spot in the NCATA Championship Tournament.

And, the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCATA National Championship Tournament ... defending national champion Baylor University! The Bears will open tournament competition against Fairmont State in the quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/AoxvA7vyyH — NCATA (@theNCATA) April 17, 2023

Happy Wednesday y’all!