DBR: Wednesday, April 19th, 2023

By JennaP23
Baseball Wins on the Road

Baseball took care of business at Sam Houston last night, beating the Bearkats 7-6.

Softball Player of the Week

Ana Watson has been named Big 12 Player of the Week! Watson had 12 RBIs last week and a 1.063 batting percentage.

Baylor Scores in the Transfer Portal

Jayden Nunn announced his commitment to Baylor yesterday. The 6’4 VCU guard is Baylor’s first pickup from the portal this offseason.

Foster Pavilion Progress

Outstanding Horse!

Baylor’s own Donny was named NCEA Most Outstanding Horse for Fences.

Acro & Tumbling Stay at the Top

No surprise, but it’s official! Baylor has earned the #1 spot in the NCATA Championship Tournament.

Happy Wednesday y’all!

