DBR: Wednesday, April 12th, 2023

Softball Keeps the Win Streak Going

Last night’s win over Louisiana was the sixth in a row for the Lady Bears! Way to go ladies!

Pitcher of the Week

She’s done it again, Dariana Orme has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week! This is Orme’s third time winning the award this season, this time after a great week of pitching against then-#5 Tennessee.

Men’s Golf Finishes Fifth in the Aggie Invitational

The s notch a fifth-place finish at the Aggie Invitational



Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) April 11, 2023

Bears Lose Close One in Dallas

Baylor lost a close one to Dallas Baptist last night, losing 5-6.

Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 12, 2023

Next Level Bears

Caitlin Bickle has signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun! Bickle is a Bear for life, and we can’t wait to see her compete at the next level!!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Baylor Softball’s Emily Hott! Hott is a junior from Oklahoma, and last night she hit a bomb in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Baylor the lead.

Have a great day y’all!