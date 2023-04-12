DBR: Wednesday, April 12th, 2023

Softball Keeps the Win Streak Going
Last night’s win over Louisiana was the sixth in a row for the Lady Bears! Way to go ladies!
Midweek dub #SicEm pic.twitter.com/XLX4W7Lw6b— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 12, 2023
Pitcher of the Week
She’s done it again, Dariana Orme has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week! This is Orme’s third time winning the award this season, this time after a great week of pitching against then-#5 Tennessee.
Dar QUEEN— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 11, 2023
>> https://t.co/CZNoSrPwfE#SicEm | @Darqueeeen_ pic.twitter.com/kJGUvkEKPF
Men’s Golf Finishes Fifth in the Aggie Invitational
The s notch a fifth-place finish at the Aggie Invitational— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) April 11, 2023
️: https://t.co/5yfqgo6pCH#SicEm ⛳️ ️
Bears Lose Close One in Dallas
Baylor lost a close one to Dallas Baptist last night, losing 5-6.
Bears battle but come up just short tonight in Dallas.#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/jr6qsAZ7Gp— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 12, 2023
Next Level Bears
Caitlin Bickle has signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun! Bickle is a Bear for life, and we can’t wait to see her compete at the next level!!
She’s headed to camp!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) April 11, 2023
We’re excited for your next step @caitlin_bickle #SicEm | #GreaterThan | #WNBA pic.twitter.com/HrWGu9Wmk3
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Baylor Softball’s Emily Hott! Hott is a junior from Oklahoma, and last night she hit a bomb in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Baylor the lead.
SEE YA BALL #SicEm pic.twitter.com/zoHvE2qqK8— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 12, 2023
Have a great day y’all!
