DBR: Monday, March 27th, 2023

Acro & Tumbling Win Again!
The Bears crushed Quinnipiac Saturday night, winning by almost 14 points!
BEARS WIN! #SicEm #NCATA23 pic.twitter.com/VzA6hezPrX— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 25, 2023
It was also Alumni Weekend, so some familiar faces were back at the Ferrell Center
WE YOU, ALUMNI!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/KI0g5PPfhe— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 26, 2023
Equestrian Finishes 3rd Overall at Big 12 Championships
After losing to Oklahoma State on Day 1, the Bears came back with a vengeance on Day 2, defeating Fresno State 16-4! Final seeds will be announced on Tuesday, and the Bears will find out if they make the Top 8 and qualify for NCEA Nationals.
Bringing home some hardware! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/BH4hgHBvUu— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 25, 2023
All-Big 12 Equestrian Awards
Baylor racked up Big 12 Honors! Here’s a breakdown of all the awards for the Bears
All-Big 12 Flat Team — Annie Vorhies, Maddie Vorhies, Dominika Silvestri, Madison Mitchell
All-Big 12 Reigning Team — Madaline Callaway & Jenna Meimerstorf
Big 12 Flat Rider of the Year — Dominika Silvestri
Bears land 6️⃣ on the All-Big 12 Teams!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/QhLEuwsQvf— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 25, 2023
Women’s Golf Brings Home Some Hardware
The Bears had a great showing at the ASU PING Invitational this weekend! The team finished third overall, and Sera Hasegawa tied with Northwestern’s Kelly Sim for first place individually. Congrats ladies!
There's your Champion!— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) March 26, 2023
Way to go Sera! #SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️ pic.twitter.com/Sezg1o6T4N
Successful Home Track Meet for the Bears
It was a great weekend at the Clyde Hart Classic! It’s always great to have track in action at home, and Baylor athletes showed out.
Gold Medalists
- Imaobong Uko, Kavia Francis, Gontse Morake, Lily Williams — 4x400 meter relay
- Noah Monroy — 3K
- Dillon Bedell — 400 meters
- Mariah Ayers — 400 meters
- Ricquan Graham, Demar Francis, Kamden Jackson, De’montray Callis — 4x100 meter relay
- Ryan Day — 1500 meters
- Imaobong Uko — 200 meters
Silver Medalists
- Cole Hardan — Shot Put
- Makayla Long — Shot Put
- Ben Conacher — Shot Put
- Kamden Jackson — 100 meters
- Aïcha Moumin — High Jump
- Moorea Long — High Jump
- Noah Monroy — 1500 meters
- Kavia Francis — 200 meters
Bronze Medalists
- Gary Moore Jr. — Shot Put
- Gary Moore Jr. — Discus
- Makayla Long — Discus
See y’all again tomorrow #SicEm pic.twitter.com/owgbandk1o— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) March 25, 2023
Women’s Tennis Goes 1-1 on the Weekend
The Lady Bears had a great win over West Virginia on Friday night, winning 6-1. They dropped Sunday’s match against Iowa State.
BEARS WIN #SicEm pic.twitter.com/hb8sHmwEbg— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 25, 2023
Baseball and Softball Get Swept by Oklahoma State
It was a tough weekend for Baylor baseball and softball in Stillwater this weekend, as both teams went 0-3 against Oklahoma State.
Nalyssa Smith Drops 50 Points in AU Game
Nalyssa Smith scored 50 POINTS on her way to being named Athletes Unlimited Basketball Champion. An amazing performance from the all-time Baylor great.
She got that DOG in her!#SicEm | #GreaterThan— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/vip1MbfPDY
Happy Monday everyone! Have a fantastic week!!
