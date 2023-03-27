DBR: Monday, March 27th, 2023

Acro & Tumbling Win Again!

The Bears crushed Quinnipiac Saturday night, winning by almost 14 points!

It was also Alumni Weekend, so some familiar faces were back at the Ferrell Center

Equestrian Finishes 3rd Overall at Big 12 Championships

After losing to Oklahoma State on Day 1, the Bears came back with a vengeance on Day 2, defeating Fresno State 16-4! Final seeds will be announced on Tuesday, and the Bears will find out if they make the Top 8 and qualify for NCEA Nationals.

All-Big 12 Equestrian Awards

Baylor racked up Big 12 Honors! Here’s a breakdown of all the awards for the Bears

All-Big 12 Flat Team — Annie Vorhies, Maddie Vorhies, Dominika Silvestri, Madison Mitchell

All-Big 12 Reigning Team — Madaline Callaway & Jenna Meimerstorf

Big 12 Flat Rider of the Year — Dominika Silvestri

Women’s Golf Brings Home Some Hardware

The Bears had a great showing at the ASU PING Invitational this weekend! The team finished third overall, and Sera Hasegawa tied with Northwestern’s Kelly Sim for first place individually. Congrats ladies!

Successful Home Track Meet for the Bears

It was a great weekend at the Clyde Hart Classic! It’s always great to have track in action at home, and Baylor athletes showed out.

Gold Medalists

Imaobong Uko, Kavia Francis, Gontse Morake, Lily Williams — 4x400 meter relay

Noah Monroy — 3K

Dillon Bedell — 400 meters

Mariah Ayers — 400 meters

Ricquan Graham, Demar Francis, Kamden Jackson, De’montray Callis — 4x100 meter relay

Ryan Day — 1500 meters

Imaobong Uko — 200 meters

Silver Medalists

Cole Hardan — Shot Put

Makayla Long — Shot Put

Ben Conacher — Shot Put

Kamden Jackson — 100 meters

Aïcha Moumin — High Jump

Moorea Long — High Jump

Noah Monroy — 1500 meters

Kavia Francis — 200 meters

Bronze Medalists

Gary Moore Jr. — Shot Put

Gary Moore Jr. — Discus

Makayla Long — Discus

Women’s Tennis Goes 1-1 on the Weekend

The Lady Bears had a great win over West Virginia on Friday night, winning 6-1. They dropped Sunday’s match against Iowa State.

Baseball and Softball Get Swept by Oklahoma State

It was a tough weekend for Baylor baseball and softball in Stillwater this weekend, as both teams went 0-3 against Oklahoma State.

Nalyssa Smith Drops 50 Points in AU Game

Nalyssa Smith scored 50 POINTS on her way to being named Athletes Unlimited Basketball Champion. An amazing performance from the all-time Baylor great.

Happy Monday everyone! Have a fantastic week!!