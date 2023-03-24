DBR: Friday, March 24th, 2023

GO GOLD at the Track!
Baylor track is back in town, so get to Clyde Hart Track and support the Bears!
The Bears are finally back at home!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 24, 2023
Wear GOLD and support @BaylorTrack all weekend long in Waco
️ https://t.co/4N2xqmBtb6#SicEm pic.twitter.com/naZHTl0ZAe
Hurd Center is the Place to Be
Women’s tennis has TWO matches this weekend with free admission! Catch them in action Friday at 6PM and Sunday at 12PM.
We just can't hide our excitement for 2⃣ home matches this weekend at the Hurd!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 23, 2023
Friday vs. West Virginia
Sunday vs. Iowa State
Admission is for all @BaylorWTennis matches!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/R7AOm6TlmA
Big 12 Championship for Equestrian
This weekend equestrian is in Stillwater competing in the Big 12 Championships. Good luck ladies!
Time to go for it— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 23, 2023
PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/2VR3y1pA0J#SicEm
Softball Coach Glen Moore Earns 1,000th Career Win!
Baylor’s 5-0 win over UT Arlington on Wednesday night was win 1,000 for Coach Moore. Congrats coach!
No. 1,000 for the best out there!!!— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 22, 2023
Congrats, @BUMoore #SicEm pic.twitter.com/QrXNLmPNmt
Baseball Wins Again
That’s three wins in one week for Baylor Baseball! They took care of business on Tuesday night, beating Sam Houston 7-6.
And now we keep going #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/abFcIzDDwj— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 23, 2023
Men’s Tennis Wins in Dallas!
Leaving Dallas with a dub ✔️ #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Bz2QxN863h— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 24, 2023
Acro & Tumbling Keeps the Win Streak Going!
Miss our win last night over Frostburg State? We gotchu⤵️#SicEm #NCATA23 pic.twitter.com/KNLgPWS5tH— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 23, 2023
Pitcher of the Week
Softball’s Dariana Orme was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week!
— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 21, 2023
Yes ma’am, @Darqueeeen_
>> https://t.co/NjOsPgOIrM#SicEm | @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/ag7tKsxeXK
Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Women’s Basketball Awards
Now that the regular season is over, we have some All-Texas awards to look at for this season. Here’s how the Lady Bears fared in this year’s awards:
- All-Texas Freshman of the Year: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
- All-Texas First Team: Sarah Andrews
- All-Texas Third Team: Caitlin Bickle
- All-Texas Honorable Mention: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Jaden Owens
These are all well-deserved, but in my opinion, Caitlin Bickle did more than enough to earn a spot on the All-Texas Defensive Team.
✨REVEALED ✨— Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball (@DCTBasketball) March 23, 2023
Our All-Texas WBB awards for the 2022-23 season!@TexasWBB @BaylorWBB @TXStateWBB @UTSAWBB @UTAMavsWBB
: https://t.co/uOkIgnW591 pic.twitter.com/9e7SzgFmaT
Spring Football is Here!
It’s been a hot minute since we’ve had legitimate football action for Baylor, but all that has changed. Spring ball is live this week, and it’s great!
Back in action ❗️#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/SrvOFzUdWu— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) March 23, 2023
ODB Student-Contributors?
Have you missed DBR content the last two days? Of course you did! This week has been a doozy for the ODB college kids. I kicked off the week with a Moody Library all-nighter to write a paper and presentation, which was LOTS of fun! Here’s a pic of me and my study buddy Elisha (@ElishaMagn00) leaving at 6AM to shower before class.
And our favorite Baylor freshman Will Boles lost his computer charger at some point and hasn’t used his computer since Monday. Very freshman move if you ask me.
ANYWAYS, it’s been quite the week for the DBR writing duo, BUT it’s Friday now, so time to party! Have a great weekend y’all!
