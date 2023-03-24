DBR: Friday, March 24th, 2023

GO GOLD at the Track!

Baylor track is back in town, so get to Clyde Hart Track and support the Bears!

The Bears are finally back at home!



Wear GOLD and support @BaylorTrack all weekend long in Waco



️ https://t.co/4N2xqmBtb6

Hurd Center is the Place to Be

Women’s tennis has TWO matches this weekend with free admission! Catch them in action Friday at 6PM and Sunday at 12PM.

We just can't hide our excitement for 2⃣ home matches this weekend at the Hurd!



Friday vs. West Virginia

Sunday vs. Iowa State



Admission is for all @BaylorWTennis matches!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/R7AOm6TlmA — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 23, 2023

Big 12 Championship for Equestrian

This weekend equestrian is in Stillwater competing in the Big 12 Championships. Good luck ladies!

Time to go for it



Time to go for it

PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/2VR3y1pA0J

Softball Coach Glen Moore Earns 1,000th Career Win!

Baylor’s 5-0 win over UT Arlington on Wednesday night was win 1,000 for Coach Moore. Congrats coach!

Baseball Wins Again

That’s three wins in one week for Baylor Baseball! They took care of business on Tuesday night, beating Sam Houston 7-6.

Men’s Tennis Wins in Dallas!

Acro & Tumbling Keeps the Win Streak Going!

Pitcher of the Week

Softball’s Dariana Orme was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week!

Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Women’s Basketball Awards

Now that the regular season is over, we have some All-Texas awards to look at for this season. Here’s how the Lady Bears fared in this year’s awards:

All-Texas Freshman of the Year: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs

All-Texas First Team: Sarah Andrews

All-Texas Third Team: Caitlin Bickle

All-Texas Honorable Mention: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Jaden Owens

These are all well-deserved, but in my opinion, Caitlin Bickle did more than enough to earn a spot on the All-Texas Defensive Team.

Spring Football is Here!

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve had legitimate football action for Baylor, but all that has changed. Spring ball is live this week, and it’s great!

ODB Student-Contributors?

Have you missed DBR content the last two days? Of course you did! This week has been a doozy for the ODB college kids. I kicked off the week with a Moody Library all-nighter to write a paper and presentation, which was LOTS of fun! Here’s a pic of me and my study buddy Elisha (@ElishaMagn00) leaving at 6AM to shower before class.

And our favorite Baylor freshman Will Boles lost his computer charger at some point and hasn’t used his computer since Monday. Very freshman move if you ask me.

ANYWAYS, it’s been quite the week for the DBR writing duo, BUT it’s Friday now, so time to party! Have a great weekend y’all!