DBR: Tuesday, March 21st, 2023

Women’s Basketball Loses to UConn

It was another hard fought game for the Lady Bears last night as they lost to UConn 58-77. Baylor was playing at UConn for the second round matchup, and our ladies left it all on the court. Down just five at halftime, the Bears hung in for a while, but eventually UConn pulled away. While not the result we wanted, the Bears played with lots of heart tonight, especially seniors Caitlin Bickle and Ja’Mee Asberry.

Baseball Takes on Sam Houston

Come out to Baylor Ballpark tonight at 6:30PM as Baylor hosts Sam Houston. The Bears are looking to build on the momentum from their series win last weekend, so come out and support!

Closing out our 14-game homestand tomorrow night against the Bearkats



PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/cBppMfMNkv#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 21, 2023

Pitcher of the Week!

Right handed pitcher Will Rigney has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week! Rigney threw five perfect innings in his two outings last week, striking out 11 batters.

Don’t think about me when seeing this. This is solely because of my coaches and teammates who compete with me and keep me steady and our Trainer Josh Barnhill for keeping me healthy on the field weekly. https://t.co/O4MnOCu4B1 — Will Rigney (@Wrigney5) March 20, 2023

NCEA Honors for March

Baylor equestrian racked up some awards for the month of March! Holly Carter was named Standout Athlete of the Month for her work in the ring as well as in the classroom and community.

Cowboy was also named Horse of the Month! Cowboy is a horse ridden for flats and has been a part of the Baylor team for 11 years now.

Abram Smith Crushing It in the XFL

Former Baylor running back Abram Smith is doing great things for the DC Defenders! He is the leading rusher in the XFL with 432 total yards this season, almost 200 yards more than the next closest rusher.

Bear of the Day

Have a great day everyone!