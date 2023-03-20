DBR: Monday, March 20th, 2023

Men’s Basketball Ends Season With a Loss to Creighton

The season is officially over for men’s basketball after a heartbreaking loss to Creighton in the Round of 32. The Bears struggled offensively, and Creighton just couldn’t miss. Not the way we wanted to end the season, but this team had a great season and some good victories to be proud of.

Women’s Basketball Faces UConn

Coming off a fantastic comeback win against Alabama on Saturday, the Bears have another tough battle ahead tonight as they take on UConn at 8PM for Round 2 of March Madness. Good luck ladies!

Baseball Wins First Conference Series!

Baylor Baseball had a weekend full of great games, going 2-1 against Kansas State.

BALLGAME! BEARS WIN!



Baylor wins the rubber match and takes the series over K-State behind an eight-run 6th inning! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/YT3MaZ0D2V — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 19, 2023

Softball Sweeps Houston

Baylor had Houston’s number this weekend, sweeping the Cougs in three straight games.

Women’s Tennis Beats Kansas State

The Lady Bears earned their first conference win of the outdoor season yesterday in their win at Kansas State! The 4-2 win was Coach Scrivano’s 500th career win. Congrats Coach!

Men’s Tennis Goes 1-1 on Sunday

After a 4-0 loss against $16 Wake Forest to start the day off, the Bears rallied back to beat Prairie View A&M 7-0 and end the day on a win.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Ja’Mee Asberry! Asberry had a spectacular game on Saturday in the Bears’ comeback victory over Alabama. She made SEVEN three-pointers, setting a new Baylor postseason record!

Happy Monday y’all! Sic UConn!!