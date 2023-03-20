DBR: Monday, March 20th, 2023

Men’s Basketball Ends Season With a Loss to Creighton
The season is officially over for men’s basketball after a heartbreaking loss to Creighton in the Round of 32. The Bears struggled offensively, and Creighton just couldn’t miss. Not the way we wanted to end the season, but this team had a great season and some good victories to be proud of.
That's final from Denver#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/L4h6V2kAay— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 20, 2023
Women’s Basketball Faces UConn
Coming off a fantastic comeback win against Alabama on Saturday, the Bears have another tough battle ahead tonight as they take on UConn at 8PM for Round 2 of March Madness. Good luck ladies!
Big Monday— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 19, 2023
ESPN | 8 PM CT#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/TjjnPST842
Baseball Wins First Conference Series!
Baylor Baseball had a weekend full of great games, going 2-1 against Kansas State.
BALLGAME! BEARS WIN!— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 19, 2023
Baylor wins the rubber match and takes the series over K-State behind an eight-run 6th inning! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/YT3MaZ0D2V
Softball Sweeps Houston
Baylor had Houston’s number this weekend, sweeping the Cougs in three straight games.
SERIES SWEEP #SicEm pic.twitter.com/yjEwC44M4W— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 19, 2023
Women’s Tennis Beats Kansas State
The Lady Bears earned their first conference win of the outdoor season yesterday in their win at Kansas State! The 4-2 win was Coach Scrivano’s 500th career win. Congrats Coach!
A milestone win for @BUScrivano‼️— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 19, 2023
Congratulations, coach! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/JhrPsDqpSj
Men’s Tennis Goes 1-1 on Sunday
After a 4-0 loss against $16 Wake Forest to start the day off, the Bears rallied back to beat Prairie View A&M 7-0 and end the day on a win.
BEARS WIN! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/VZY55Flrid— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 20, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Ja’Mee Asberry! Asberry had a spectacular game on Saturday in the Bears’ comeback victory over Alabama. She made SEVEN three-pointers, setting a new Baylor postseason record!
Triple Threat #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/kxfbuW0mTd— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 19, 2023
Happy Monday y’all! Sic UConn!!
Loading comments...