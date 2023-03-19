DBR: Sunday, March 19th, 2023

Both our men’s and women’s basketball teams had great first round wins in March Madness, so we have another round of basketball happening this week! Here’s a preview of everything in the world of Baylor Athletics.

Basketball

Men’s

Our Bears will take the court in Denver again tonight at 6:10PM against the Creighton Bluejays. Baylor is coming off a decisive win against UCSB in the first round and will look to keep that momentum going into Round 2!

Women’s

Baylor had an AMAZING comeback win against Alabama yesterday, coming from behind 18 points to win 78-74. Ja’Mee Asberry led the team in scoring with 26 points in the win. Baylor has their work cut out for them as they take on #2 UConn on Monday at 8PM.

Tennis

Women’s

Women’s tennis is in the Little Apple taking on Kansas State today at 12PM. They’ll be back in action at home on Tuesday to host Denver at 6PM and West Virginia on Friday night at 6PM.

The Bears fought hard, but No. 19 Kansas takes this one 4-3.



Baylor is back in action on Sunday for a match at K-State!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/DfFdx4yg5D — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 18, 2023

Men’s

Men’s tennis will face #16 Wake Forest and Prairie View A&M today at the Hurd, with action kicking off at 1PM. They will also travel to SMU on Thursday at 5PM.

Hounds at the Hurd isn't just for your dogs!



Humans can get some free goodies too! Come catch our match against Wake Forest with your pup at 1.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Fmln1NPEwd — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 18, 2023

Baseball

This weekend’s series against Kansas State finishes today, and the Bears are looking to build on last night’s win and take the series. Sam Houston State is in town on Tuesday night at 6:30PM, and then the team is off to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State next weekend.

Softball

Future Big 12 opponent Houston is at Getterman Stadium today at 1PM. On Wednesday morning they’ll be playing at UT Arlington at 11:30AM. Then the road trip continues as the ladies head to Stillwater on for a weekend series.

Acrobatics & Tumbling

Our reigning national champs are back in action Wednesday night as they host Frostburg State at 6PM. Saturday Quinnipiac comes to the Ferrell at 5PM.

See ya in the Ferrell next week. Two meets - Wednesday and Saturday…all the cool kids will be there! @BaylorAcroTumb #SicEm https://t.co/sZoYItkdJm — Fee Mulkey (@BaylorAcroCoach) March 14, 2023

Track & Field

Track is at Waco this weekend! The Clyde Hart Classic is this Friday and Saturday to kick off the outdoor track season.

The Bears open our outdoor season at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium NEXT WEEK! We can't wait to see y'all out there.



️ https://t.co/m6sfapvM8b

️ https://t.co/Ac1pTOgFey#SicEm pic.twitter.com/etgOL7uKUf — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) March 13, 2023

Golf

Women’s

Women’s golf is at Arizona State this weekend for ASU PING Invitational, which begins on Friday.

Equestrian

It’s a big weekend in Stillwater for Baylor Athletics, as equestrian joins the action by competing in the Big 12 Championship this weekend at Oklahoma State.

Heading into the Big 12 Championship as the No. 4 seed



: https://t.co/NKyCePyaLM#SicEm — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 15, 2023

Soccer

Soccer is travelling to College Station on Saturday afternoon for spring matchups against Lamar and Texas A&M.

As you can see, it is an ACTION PACKED week for Baylor Athletics! Get out to games when you can, and watch the ones you can’t! Sic ‘Em!!