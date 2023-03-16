DBR: Thursday, March 16th, 2023

Softball Goes 1-1 Against South Dakota State
In last night’s double header, Baylor went 1-1, losing 5-2 the first game and bouncing back to win 3-0 in the second game.
Acro & Tumbling Wins Weekly Awards
NCATA Weekly Awards have been announced, and Baylor snagged two of them. Kamryn Kitchens was named Athlete of the Week and Jordan Gruendler earned Specialist of the Week. Congrats ladies!
Equestrian Rider of the Month
Maddie Vorhies has been named NCEA Flats Rider of the Month after going 2-0 in flats last month!
Women’s Basketball Heads North
The Lady Bears made their way to Connecticut yesterday, where they will take on Alabama in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Spring Scrimmage Kickoff Time Announced!
Football will be back soon! Baylor announced the spring game will be kicking off at 12PM on April 22nd. Show out at McLane or stream the game on ESPN+.
Let the Madness Begin
Today kicks off Round 1 of March Madness, and tomorrow the Bears will take the court. Now that I finalized my bracket, I can now listen to other people’s opinions. How far do y’all think Baylor will make it in the tournament? Vote in the poll and explain your reasoning in the comments!
Bear of the Day
March 12, 2023
Happy Thursday y’all! I hope everyone watches basketball all day long, and if you have to go to class or work, I’m deeply sorry.
