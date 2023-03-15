DBR: Wednesday, March 15th, 2023

Baseball Wins!!
Last night was a BIG shutout win for baseball against Rice. Baylor pitchers only allowed two hits all night, and four Bears had multiple hits.
BEARS WIN!— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 15, 2023
Five Baylor pitchers combine for the two-hit shutout. Branch, Brzozowski, Simmons and Posey all record multi-hit games!#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/z3eZSuzAuC
Softball Double Header Tonight!
Tonight Baylor hosts South Dakota State for games at 4:30 and 6:30. Bring canned goods for free admission and cheer on the Bears!
Join @BaylorSoftball in a canned food drive at tomorrow's doubleheader!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 14, 2023
2️⃣ canned goods gets you free admission #SicEm pic.twitter.com/BKiCIEaAJA
Softball Ranked #21
Four #Big12SB teams are ranked in this week's USA Today/NFCA Poll— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 14, 2023
No. 1 @OU_Softball
No. 2 @cowgirlsb
No. 11 @TexasSoftball
No. 21 @BaylorSoftball pic.twitter.com/qLhQiahiu7
Men’s Basketball is Denver Bound
In just two short days the madness will begin for Baylor as they take on UCSB in Round 1 of the tournament. The team made their way to Denver yesterday!
Wheels up for Denver #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/iP6TCtAKCH— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 15, 2023
NABC All District Honors
Adam Flager was named First Team All-District, and Keyonte George was voted Second Team. Congrats guys!
All-District Bears— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 14, 2023
https://t.co/2U5h0ZVRni#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/3BgLZRvbIZ
Equestrian Stays At #9 in the Polls
Another week at No. 9.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/BwkPgxwZfJ— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 14, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is pitcher Will Rigney. Last night was Rigney’s first return to the mound since his last season was cut short due to injury. In the two innings he pitched, Rigney had five strikeouts and allowed no hits. Great to have him back out on the field!
Striking out five of the six you face in just your second outing back from injury?— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 15, 2023
That'll play. @Wrigney5 #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/GS2P2KdRJL
We’re halfway through the week and just over 24 hours away from Round 1 of March Madness! Get those brackets in and get all your work done today, because tomorrow should be fully dedicated to watching the Madness.
Loading comments...