 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new
Baylor Athletics

Online or Paper Brackets?

As everyone works on their brackets, I’m curious to know — do you fill out your bracket online only, or do you print out a physical copy? Personally, I always print out a bracket and fill it out by hand before submitting my picks online. Vote in the poll below and share your thoughts in the comments!

Poll

Do you fill out your bracket online or on paper?

view results
  • 42%
    It’s 2023 — Online
    (6 votes)
  • 57%
    Printed Out Bracket All the Way
    (8 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

Tuesday Night at the Ballpark!

Head to Baylor Ballpark tonight to catch the Bears as they host Rice at 6:30PM.

Big 12 Does It Best!

No surprise here, but the Big 12 is top to bottom the best conference in basketball, and the numbers prove it. For both men and women, the Big 12 has the highest percentage of teams in the tournament out of all conferences, with 70% of men’s teams making the postseason and 60% of women’s teams.

Look Good, Cheer Good

The official March Madness bench shirts are available to purchase at the bookstore, so if you’re looking for some special postseason drip you know where to go!

Bear of the Day

Happy Tuesday!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...