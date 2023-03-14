DBR: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023

Online or Paper Brackets?

As everyone works on their brackets, I’m curious to know — do you fill out your bracket online only, or do you print out a physical copy? Personally, I always print out a bracket and fill it out by hand before submitting my picks online. Vote in the poll below and share your thoughts in the comments!

Printed Out Bracket All the Way vote view results 42% It’s 2023 — Online (6 votes)

57% Printed Out Bracket All the Way (8 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

There’s something about having a printed bracket pic.twitter.com/OC8IPYV41I — Branden MacKinnon (@Branden_MacK) March 13, 2023

Tuesday Night at the Ballpark!

Head to Baylor Ballpark tonight to catch the Bears as they host Rice at 6:30PM.

For the first time since 2006, and just the fifth time in Baylor Ballpark history, the Owls are coming to Waco.



PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/PwtmZ3wMmW#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 13, 2023

Big 12 Does It Best!

No surprise here, but the Big 12 is top to bottom the best conference in basketball, and the numbers prove it. For both men and women, the Big 12 has the highest percentage of teams in the tournament out of all conferences, with 70% of men’s teams making the postseason and 60% of women’s teams.

The 60% of Big 12 teams selected for March Madness is the highest percentage of any Division I Conference #Big12WBB x @MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/JH3n7KlGJk — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 13, 2023

Look Good, Cheer Good

The official March Madness bench shirts are available to purchase at the bookstore, so if you’re looking for some special postseason drip you know where to go!

Bear of the Day

Happy Tuesday!