DBR: Monday, March 13th, 2023

TIME TO DANCE!

Both Baylor men and women have been officially placed in their respective brackets, and this week is time for the Big Dance.

First up are the men, who will take on UC Santa Barbara on Friday as the #3 seed in the South Region.

The women will be in action in Connecticut on Saturday as the #7 seed. They will take on Alabama!

Strong Finish for Indoor Track Season

The Bears had a great finish to the indoor track season at Nationals. The men’s 4x400 relay team finished fifth overall, good enough to earn All-American honors! Matthew Moorer tore it up in the 400 meters, earning a bronze medal, while Nathaniel Ezekiel finished sixth. Great job guys!

Women’s Tennis Loses Opening Big 12 Matches

After a loss against Oklahoma State on Friday night and another loss against Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon, women’s tennis will look to bounce back against Kansas later this week.

No. 20 Oklahoma takes this one 6-1.



We will be back in action Friday, March 17 at Kansas.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/GvgIKO2vwa — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 12, 2023

Baseball Goes 0-3 Against Mercer

ODB Mailbag

Fresh off of Selection Sunday, we have another Mailbag! Drop any and all questions in the comments.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Matthew Moorer! Moorer showed OUT at NCAA Indoor Nationals this past weekend, earning bronze in the 400 meters and breaking the school record with a time of 45.08! The Michigan native also competed as part of the men’s 4x400 relay team in his last indoor meet as a Bear. Congrats Matthew!

Happy Monday y’all! Have a fantastic day!