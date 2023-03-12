DBR: Sunday, March 12th, 2023

Happy Selection Sunday! This week kicks off March Madness for both men’s and women’s basketball. Tonight we’ll see exactly where the Baylor squads land in the brackets, but until then, here’s a look at the rest of Baylor Athletics action this week.

Baseball

Today at 1PM Baylor takes on Mercer one final time, looking for their first win in the series. More midweek baseball is happening in Waco as Rice comes to town on Tuesday night, and conference play begins on Friday with a home series against Kansas State.

Softball

Softball has a few more days off before their Wednesday night double header against South Dakota State. They also have a home series this upcoming weekend, hosting Houston for three games.

Tennis

Men’s

It’s a light week for men’s tennis. Their only matchup is against Illinois on Friday night at the Hurd.

Women’s

Women’s tennis is also in action today at 1PM as they face off against Oklahoma in a White Out game! The Bears are still in search of their first Big 12 win in the outdoor season, so get to the Hurd and cheer on the Bears! Then, later this week the ladies will travel to Lawrence to play Kansas.

Big 12 play starts this weekend‼

We'll see you at the Hurd #SicEm pic.twitter.com/9CEWqlJNO2 — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 7, 2023

Selection Sunday

Tonight the brackets for men’s and women’s March Madness will be announced. The selection show for men is at 5PM and the women’s selection show is at 7PM. Tune in to see where the Bears land!

Happy Sunday y’all! I hope everyone has a fantastic week!