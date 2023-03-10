 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Friday, March 10th, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals - Baylor vs Iowa State Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s Basketball Takes on Kansas City

Tonight at 7:30PM, women’s basketball takes on Iowa State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Let’s hope they handle Iowa State better than the men did yesterday.

Go Gold for Women’s Tennis!

Tonight at 6PM, Baylor women’s tennis hosts Oklahoma State for their Go Gold matchup! The Hurd Center is the place to be, so show up, wear gold, and get loud!

Baylor Looks To Run Away With Hardware At NCAA Indoor Championships

Today is Day 1 of NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships! Mariah Ayers gets things started tonight at 6:25PM with the 200 meter prelims. Baylor also has men competing in the 200 meter, 400 meter, and 4x400 relay races.

Softball Looks to Bounce Back

After losing both games yesterday, Baylor women are looking to come back strong tonight in their matchup against Loyola Marymount.

Baseball Hosts Mercer This Weekend

Tonight at 6:30 is the first in a three game series for the Bears at Baylor Ballpark.

Men’s Basketball Loses to Iowa State

It was an unfortunate showing at the Big 12 Tournament for men’s basketball as they lost to Iowa State for the third time this season. It’s all win or go home from here, and the Bears will be back in action next week for the Big Dance.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Jalen Bridges! Yesterday’s disappointing loss cast a shadow on Bridges’ FANTASTIC game. He had a career-high 28 points, shooting 10-11 from the field and 7-8 from three! In addition to scoring, Bridges majorly contributed to the game on defense and with hustle plays.

Happy Friday! Have the best day!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...